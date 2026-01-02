Do Cats Really ‘Hide’ Their Symptoms When They Are Sick?

Cats have a reputation for being mysterious — especially when it comes to their health. When they’re sick, they tend to slink away and suffer in silence and we, as pet parents, often don’t notice that anything is wrong until later. Sometimes much later. For instance, it was a few days before I noticed that my now-late cat Bear was spending all his time under the secretary desk in my living room, instead of with me or his brother, Pumpkin. I took him to the vet and tests revealed that his body was riddled with tumors, which had probably been causing him discomfort for weeks or even months without me realizing.

Then there is my friend Patrick, who took his cat, Chloe, to the vet when he noticed she wasn’t eating her food and ended up having to have all of her teeth pulled. If he had noticed other signs of distress sooner, the treatment for her condition might not have been so drastic, but he didn’t, so she went from having all her teeth to having none at all.

It was only after Chloe had recovered from that surgery that Patrick realized just how different she had been acting for the months leading up her diagnosis. Eating had probably been painful for a long time, but she didn’t let on in a way he noticed until it became unbearable.

Was Chloe “hiding” her symptoms, though? Was Bear? Or were we, their humans, just failing to recognize the signs they were giving us that they were in distress?

somchairakin / Adobe Stock

How do cats act when they’re sick?

Every cat is different. Some are stoic and some are expressive. Some prefer to keep their distance, while others, like my current 17-year-old foster cat, Akela, stick to their people like Velcro. (Seriously, Akela, you’re cute and I love you so much, but can I sit down for five minutes without you demanding a cuddle?)

The more stoic and aloof your cat is, the harder it can be to tell when they are sick, so you may need to pay extra close attention to the more standoffish cats to prevent needlessly prolonged suffering.

“Oftentimes, when cats are sick, people will notice they are hiding more or that they may be more likely to bite or nip,” says Joey Lusvardi, certified cat behavior consultant at Class Act Cats opens in new tab . “Sick cats may also be less interested in play and in some cases you may notice them not eating as much or sleeping more.”

“They usually get quiet,” says Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, veterinarian at TelaVets.com opens in new tab . “In addition to sleeping more, you’ll often find them hiding in a favorite spot, eating less, or just seeming off. Some cats stop grooming, others stop playing, and some might even use the litter box differently.”

“You may also notice increased vocalization, which can indicate stress or discomfort,” says Dr. Ashraf Ala, veterinarian and in-house veterinary consultant at yourcoolpet.com opens in new tab .



The biggest clue, though: “when something about their normal routine changes,” Dr. Rakestraw says. “Cats are creatures of habit, so even little shifts can be a sign that something is up.”

Why do cats hide when they are sick?

“It is an evolutionary self-defense mechanism,” says Dr. Ala. “Many animals are known to hide when sick or nearing the end of life. This behavior stems from the fact that a sick cat is vulnerable and instinctively seeks to avoid drawing attention to itself.”

Lusvardi adds that cats “may even feel like a trusted human is a threat. Or they could be attempting to avoid being found by a potential predator.” Even if they are an indoor cat who has never actually hunted or been hunted a day in their life, their instinct for self preservation will still guide much of their behavior, especially when they feel unwell.

If you have multiple cats in your home and the sick one is isolating themself, that could also be a product of instinct. “If they have an infectious disease, [keeping their distance] makes them less likely to spread the disease to other cats,” Lusvardi says.

Do cats really “mask” their symptoms, though?

“It’s hard to say if cats actually mask pain and other symptoms or not,” Lusvardi says. “People are very good at misinterpreting their cats’ behavior, so even if they are hiding their symptoms to some degree, chances are humans [and our underutilized observational powers] are also part of the problem.”

If cats are masking their symptoms, it’s probably not intentional, per Dr. Ala. “The signs are simply more difficult to notice,” he says. “Animals are generally tougher than humans and can tolerate injuries or illness without outwardly showing it, which makes their condition harder to observe.”

Dr. Rakestraw agrees: “Cats are pretty stoic, so they don’t make a big fuss when something hurts,” he says, “but the signs are usually there if you know what to look for: a cat sitting in a little ‘loaf’ with its head down, suddenly not greeting you at the door, or just seeming less social; those are all clues. And the better you know your cat’s normal personality and habits, the easier it is to spot when they’re not feeling right.”

larisa Stefanjuk / Shutterstock

When is it time to call the vet?

Given how much vet bills can add up, it is understandable if you pause taking your cat to the vet every time they seem a little off. After all, how many of us have taken a pet to the doctor and spent $300 or more — only to be told to go back home and wait?

Certain signs are more serious than others, though, and should not be ignored. If they are exhibiting any abnormal behavior patterns in regards to “appetite, water consumption, bowel movements, urination, and energy/interaction then an appointment with a veterinarian is merited,” says Dr. Patrick Mahaney, veterinary advisor at Vetnique opens in new tab .

“If your cat hasn’t eaten or used the litter box in 24 hours, call a vet,” Dr. Rakestraw. says “If they’re breathing weird, hiding and crying, or vomiting more than twice in a day, get them seen right away.”

“Male cats that aren’t peeing or appear to be straining to pee should also be seen as soon as possible,” adds Lusvardi, “as that could be a medical emergency.” And Lusvardi does mean emergency.

One of my former cats Yoshi developed crystals in his urine that blocked his urethra and made it difficult for him to pee, and he ended up needing two very expensive surgeries to save his life. Both of these procedures included the amputation of part of his penis. Do not sleep on pee problems!

That said, depending on who your vet is, you may be able to call for a free consultation before actually bringing your cat into the office. Or you may be able to do a quick telehealth visit instead, which could save you a little money (at least in the short term).

How can you help a cat feel more comfortable?

Once you figure out what is wrong with your cat, you’ll want to do what you can to make their recovery process as pleasant as possible. “In a lot of cases, giving them space is the best thing to do,” Lusvardi says. “Make sure they have cozy places to rest, but let them stay secluded if they want, as this will help them feel safer. You can always sit nearby and let them come to you if they choose. Some cats may even be OK with some gentle petting, but keep a close eye on their body language and don’t continue if they back away.”

“Keep food, water, and their litter box nearby so they don’t have to travel far,” Dr. Rakestraw says. “Try to keep their routine calm and predictable. And most importantly, keep a close eye on them. If they seem to be getting worse instead of better, don’t wait to get help.”

“The most important step is to administer any medication prescribed by your veterinarian,” says Dr. Ala, who also suggests providing sick cats with comforting heating pads or blankets set at a low-to-medium temperature and access to smaller, more frequent meals.

It’s important that they eat to keep their strength up, so be extra generous with the treats. They can go back to their regular diet when they are all better. “And if you have other pets in the house consider creating a quiet, dedicated space where your cat can rest and recover peacefully,” he adds.

And if your cat isn’t sick at the moment, take this as an opportunity to really observe their behavior and determine their healthy baseline for yourself. Take notes if you want: where your cat sleeps, where and when they like to play and with what, how much they eat and when, under what circumstances they like to be touched and how.

The key to figuring out when they are sick is to be familiar with how they act when they are not sick. Only then will you know when something is off and be able to help them avoid needless additional discomfort.