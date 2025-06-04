Does your old dog seem different to you? Are they listless, irritable, and less tolerant of other dogs or people? Are they more likely to snap when touched or surprised? Less willing to play or go on long walks or vacate a comfy spot on the couch? It’s tempting to think that maybe they are just settling into their Curmudgeon Era.

But is your dog actually getting grumpier, or is it something else? Is grumpiness in dogs even really a thing? Or is the very use of that word — grumpy — just another example of excessive anthropomorphizing by well-intentioned pet parents? And could it be leading you to miss what’s really going on?

“In the sense that ‘grumpy’ means to be bad tempered or irritable, dogs can absolutely be grumpy,” says Ali Smith, dog behaviorist and trainer at Rebarkable.com opens in new tab . “That said, because the term ‘grumpy’ is often associated with or indicative of a more complex emotional range than dogs are actually capable of, I think it would be more accurate for a person to describe their dog as ‘less tolerant’ or ‘more selective.’”

“When we use the word ‘grumpy’, we tend to disregard or not notice the underlying reasons a dog is acting the way they are,” says Rachel Macdougall, dog trainer and CEO of Soothe and Settle opens in new tab . “If someone tries to rub our dog’s back and she growls, we might brush it off as she’s being grumpy when, really, she has arthritis and pain in her back.”

Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

Look out for physical changes in your pup.

Arthritis is a huge problem among older dogs and any sort of physical pain can, and often does, lead to changes in behavior. Pain can also make it harder for them to deal with changes in their environment — like, say, the arrival of a new baby, the move to a new home, or one of their people getting a new job. It’s not that they simply dislike these changes, it’s that the pain they are dealing with makes it that much harder for them to bear them calmly and quietly.

“There can also be behavior changes associated with hearing or vision loss,” says Kate LaSala, a dog behavior consultant at Rescued by Training opens in new tab . “These changes can cause them to startle more easily or sleep more deeply and then be surprised and reactive when they’re awakened.”

“Conditions, such as canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD) — sometimes referred to as ‘doggie dementia’ — can also occur,” Macdougall says. “This can lead to confusion, increased anxiety, and sudden aggressive behaviors towards people or other animals, even if they did not display such behaviors before.”

Depending on your dog’s breed, they could also be predisposed to certain painful physical ailments that make aging that much more uncomfortable. Because of their long bodies, Dachshunds are prone to back injuries and spinal-disk problems opens in new tab . German Shepherds opens in new tab and other large-dog breeds opens in new tab are more likely to suffer from hip dysplasia, which can make it difficult to walk.

Labrador Retrievers can be prone to obesity opens in new tab , Boxers are said to be susceptible to cancer opens in new tab , Spaniels to ear infections opens in new tab , Poodles to some types of glaucoma opens in new tab , Doberman Pinschers to heart conditions opens in new tab like dilated cardiomyopathy. The list goes on and on and, more often than not, pets will suffer from these ailments long before their people realize there is anything wrong with them.

Anna Belova / Adobe Stock

And then take action — with the help of your vet.

That’s why it is so important to treat any changes in your dog’s behavior with the seriousness and urgency they deserve. “Be really observant,” Smith says. “If you notice they are limping sporadically or that they aren’t as playful as they used to be, take them to a really good vet and get them checked out. And if the vet brushes you off by saying something like ‘it’s just old age,’ take them to someone else. Someone who will conduct tests to facilitate an actual diagnosis.”

Once you and your vet figure out exactly what is wrong with your dog, you can address any medical issues head-on. You can provide them with painkillers and other therapies. You can also change your dog’s diet to help manage their weight and reduce pressure on their joints and muscles. “A lot of people don’t know this, but you shouldn’t feed your dog the same food their whole life,” Macdougall says. “And most dogs require specific weight-management interventions as they get older [and their bodies and metabolisms change].”

You can also make whatever non-medical changes are necessary in order to ensure your dog is as comfortable as possible. This could mean installing ramps to get them onto and off of the bed or couch, carrying them up and down the stairs, or substituting high-impact activities like fetch or long walks with gentle-stimulation toys for a less physically rigorous form of enrichment.

It could also be as simple as advocating for them when they are out in public: Make sure people know your dog is elderly and maybe doesn’t want to be touched or needs a little more time and space to adjust before interacting.

Call your dog grumpy if you want. Just as long as it doesn’t stop you from doing what you can to make their golden years as comfortable as possible. You’ll be glad you did. And so will they.