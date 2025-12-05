12 Holiday Gifts for Every Cat Lover on Your List

The thing about cat lovers is their love of cats usually extends far beyond their own little familiars. A true cat lover loves all cats, be they alley cats, show cats, sticker cats, or mug cats. Now, the first two of those do not make good gifts (a cat should never be given as a gift) but the second two?

Absolutely perfect — assuming you can find the right ones. Unfortunately, there are a lot of really ugly, cringe, and just downright bleh cat-themed gifts out there (be they stickers, mugs, or otherwise). That is so often the case that finding a legitimately cute, whimsical, chic, well-designed, and useful kitty-themed gift for the feline-obsessed cat parent in your life can feel like an exercise in futility.

But fear not, intrepid shopper! Because we’ve done the hard work for you. Below, you’ll find 12 fun, attractive, and (mostly) affordable options for the cat fiend in your life. And, if you find something for yourself along the way, well, so be it. After all, it’s been a hard year; you deserve a whimsical treat!

opens in new tab Anthropologie Peluche Pet Stoneware Mug opens in new tab $ 18 Could this little kitty be any more precious? No. No, she could not. Just look at that face! And her little collar. What an adorable, cozy way to start your day �— sipping your coffee (or tea, or whip cream-topped peppermint hot chocolate) out of this twee, yet surprisingly capacious (12.3 ounces) mug. There’s also a tuxedo cat version, if you prefer your kitten mugs to be a bit more formal. $18 at Anthropologie opens in new tab

opens in new tab LEGO Creator Cat Toy opens in new tab $ 25 $ 20 $ 20 This is the perfect gift for the cat person who is also kind of a dog person who is also kind of a bird person. It’s marketed for ages eight and up, but everyone knows there is no upper age limit when it comes to LEGO. This is also a great kit for anyone who is new to LEGO — they won’t get overwhelmed by thousands of pieces. Plus, they can make multiple sculptures with the same blocks, each one cuter than the last. $20 at Walmart opens in new tab

opens in new tab Rifle Paper Co. Studious Cats Embroidered Journal opens in new tab $ 24 Does anyone really need another blank notebook? Probably not. But this one is just so nice! Maybe the reason your friend (or you) has struggled to commit to keeping a journal is that they just didn’t have a cute enough book! Sometimes, it can be hard to put pen to paper for the first time — it feels like you are marring a pristine artifact — so get them started by writing them an encouraging note on the first page. Once you break the seal, they should have an easier time writing in it themselves. $24 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab DIMROM Cat Coin Bank opens in new tab $ 13 Did you hear the United States Mint is no longer making pennies? Apparently, they cost more money to make than they are worth, and, really, who wants a penny anyway? This little kitty, that’s who! Give her your pennies, your dimes, your nickels yearning to breathe free! She’s a greedy girl, and she’ll happily take whatever you have to give, even if it’s more or less worthless. $13 at Amazon opens in new tab

opens in new tab The Cat Oracle opens in new tab $ 38 See into the future (or, you know, just mess around with your friends) with this unique set of 33 oracle cards featuring original collages made from vintage photographs by artist Stephen Eichhorn. The deck also comes with a guidebook written by Ellen Freeman to help you divine their hidden meanings. Think of it like tarot lite. A fun, witchy way to ring in the holidays! $38 at Broccoli opens in new tab

opens in new tab Marlon Brando Cat Daddy Art Print opens in new tab $ 895 From the cheapest to the most expensive (almost). This vintage photo of Marlon Brando at home in Los Angeles was taken by Murray Garrett in 1954 and features one of the many cats the actor cared for over the course of his life. That’s right, Marlo Brando was a cat daddy. He famously incorporated a stray cat into his role as Don Corleone in The Godfather and when he died had at least 18 cats roaming his vast estate. $895 at Jonathan Adler opens in new tab