12 Holiday Gifts for Every Cat Lover on Your List

The thing about cat lovers is their love of cats usually extends far beyond their own little familiars. A true cat lover loves all cats, be they alley cats, show cats, sticker cats, or mug cats. Now, the first two of those do not make good gifts (a cat should never be given as a gift) but the second two?
Absolutely perfect — assuming you can find the right ones. Unfortunately, there are a lot of really ugly, cringe, and just downright bleh cat-themed gifts out there (be they stickers, mugs, or otherwise). That is so often the case that finding a legitimately cute, whimsical, chic, well-designed, and useful kitty-themed gift for the feline-obsessed cat parent in your life can feel like an exercise in futility.
But fear not, intrepid shopper! Because we’ve done the hard work for you. Below, you’ll find 12 fun, attractive, and (mostly) affordable options for the cat fiend in your life. And, if you find something for yourself along the way, well, so be it. After all, it’s been a hard year; you deserve a whimsical treat!
Could this little kitty be any more precious? No. No, she could not. Just look at that face! And her little collar. What an adorable, cozy way to start your day �— sipping your coffee (or tea, or whip cream-topped peppermint hot chocolate) out of this twee, yet surprisingly capacious (12.3 ounces) mug. There’s also a tuxedo cat version, if you prefer your kitten mugs to be a bit more formal.
This is the perfect gift for the cat person who is also kind of a dog person who is also kind of a bird person. It’s marketed for ages eight and up, but everyone knows there is no upper age limit when it comes to LEGO. This is also a great kit for anyone who is new to LEGO — they won’t get overwhelmed by thousands of pieces. Plus, they can make multiple sculptures with the same blocks, each one cuter than the last.
Does anyone really need another blank notebook? Probably not. But this one is just so nice! Maybe the reason your friend (or you) has struggled to commit to keeping a journal is that they just didn’t have a cute enough book! Sometimes, it can be hard to put pen to paper for the first time — it feels like you are marring a pristine artifact — so get them started by writing them an encouraging note on the first page. Once you break the seal, they should have an easier time writing in it themselves.
Did you hear the United States Mint is no longer making pennies? Apparently, they cost more money to make than they are worth, and, really, who wants a penny anyway? This little kitty, that’s who! Give her your pennies, your dimes, your nickels yearning to breathe free! She’s a greedy girl, and she’ll happily take whatever you have to give, even if it’s more or less worthless.
See into the future (or, you know, just mess around with your friends) with this unique set of 33 oracle cards featuring original collages made from vintage photographs by artist Stephen Eichhorn. The deck also comes with a guidebook written by Ellen Freeman to help you divine their hidden meanings. Think of it like tarot lite. A fun, witchy way to ring in the holidays!
From the cheapest to the most expensive (almost). This vintage photo of Marlon Brando at home in Los Angeles was taken by Murray Garrett in 1954 and features one of the many cats the actor cared for over the course of his life. That’s right, Marlo Brando was a cat daddy. He famously incorporated a stray cat into his role as Don Corleone in The Godfather and when he died had at least 18 cats roaming his vast estate.
Analog calendars might seem a little outdated these day — after all, we all have access to digital calendars on our phones and computers ��— but there’s something so sweet about this one. And if (like moi) you or a friend are trying to disconnect from your phone in the new year, a little paper calendar beside the bed could be useful. Especially if you pair it with these adorable kitty pensopens in new tab (only $6 for four) for checking off the days.
There are a lot of cat-themed doormats out there, but this is definitely the cutest of them all. And it’s not just printed fabric over a foam base that’s going to start looking like trash after the first week. It’s made with natural coir fiber and is an inch thick, so you and your guests can wipe your feet on it before coming inside, and it will actually take the dirt and grime off your shoes. Similar natural fiber mats, at best, feature a black cat print on a brown background. Boring! This is legitimately cute and special and will add charm and whimsy to any entryway.
Did I say there were a lot of cat doormats out there? Well that’s nothing compared to the number of cat puzzles! There are literally hundreds of thousands if not millions of cat puzzles out there and 99.99 percent of them are ugly. There, I said it. This Piecework puzzle, though, is legitimately gorgeous. It’s 1,000 pieces, which is the perfect size, and it features a busy, tonal design that is both challenging and rewarding to put together. Look, you could find another cat puzzle somewhere else for cheaper, but it almost certainly won’t be as well made or as beautiful as this one. Or this oneopens in new tab! You can also get them as a setopens in new tab and save 30 percent.
Now this is the actual most expensive item in this gift guide, but come on! It takes a deft hand to render a cat on a handbag, and make it look truly chic, and the design geniuses at Loewe are just the people to do it. This bag is a collaboration with artist Louis Wain and is inspired by his “Futurist Cats” porcelain vase series. There are other to-die-for pieces in this collection as well, including this immaculateoversized cat sweateropens in new tab and this adorablebag charmopens in new tab (so fuzzy!). Are they expensive? Yes. But one can dream!