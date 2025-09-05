Think Your Pet’s a Star? The Dos and Don’ts of Starting a Pet-stagram Account

Find out if your pup or kitty has what it takes to go viral.

So, you think your pet’s a star, do you? I mean, obviously. Just look at them! That face, that fur, that funny way they cock their head. What’s not to love? The internet is definitely going to flip for them. And once they do, lucrative brand deals and a very sassy resignation letter to your ungrateful corporate overlord are sure to follow.

But before you can set social media (and your 9 to 5) on fire, there are a few things you need to know: the dos and don’ts of pet social media. Because this isn’t a game. Unless your whole thing is going to be playing games with your pet, which, come to think of it, could actually be a really cool niche for a social media pet account.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Imagine a dog who plays chess or a cat who is obsessed with tennis. Yes, that’s the one! It’s perfect. You’ll be sipping tea at Wimbledon in custom Adidas x [your cat’s handle] sneakers in no time. But only if you follow these rules.

Do keep it 100.

“It’s super cliché, I know, but it’s true: You have to be authentic to yourself and not just try to force content,” says pet content creator Mary Alex, the human behind the often-viral Khaleesi the cat (@the_khaleesicat opens in new tab on Instagram and @thekhaleesicat opens in new tab on TikTok).