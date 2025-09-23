You Can Purchase “After the Rapture Pet Care” for Today’s Earth-Shattering Event

The Rapture is coming! The Rapture is coming! Today! Or possibly tomorrow. At least according to TikTok opens in new tab , where talk of the end of the world and the coming of the Great Tribulation has exploded following a prediction by South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela. And for those who believe, it has been causing some worry about what to do with their beloved pets who will be left behind.

Mhlakela announced his divine vision for the end of all things during an appearance on the I’ve Been Through The Most opens in new tab podcast back in June. “The Rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” he said. “God took me to see the future and then he brought me back. And there in Heaven, in a throne room, I see Jesus, sitting on his throne and I would hear him very loud and clear: ‘I am coming soon’. And to the people who are listening, please pay attention to what I am going to say: he says to me, on the 23rd and 24th [of September] 2025, I will come to take my church.’ There is a date!”

In the aftermath of this… revelation, Evangelicals the world over are piously and joyfully preparing for their imminent ascent into heaven. Once they are at Jesus’s side in the sky, the Great Tribulation will begin — a seven-year period of war, famine, and intense suffering (as opposed to the period we live in now where those things are, like, totally not a problem at all), where the antichrist will rise and do battle with the second coming of Jesus here on earth. Or something like that.



I’m not a biblical scholar, but I have seen the “Rapture’s Delight opens in new tab ” episode of American Dad like three times, so I’m pretty sure I’ve got the broad strokes more or less down. I mean, if anyone has proven their commitment to dogmatic accuracy and biblical revelation over the years, it is definitely American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane. Like… Jesus is on his shows all the time. And he wouldn’t agree to do that if Seth wasn’t a pious and holy man. Absolutely not!

Courtesy of After the Rapture Pet Care

Of course, in order to ascend into heaven on this great day of reckoning, which, again, is either today or tomorrow, you must first accept Jesus Christ into your heart, which, it turns out, is causing some Evangelicals quite a bit of distress. Because while staunch believers are certain that they will rise to meet their lord today (or tomorrow), they are equally certain that their beloved pets will not be so fortunate.