Can You Actually Get Cat Scratch Fever?

I’ve been scratched by a lot of cats over the years. My fault, of course. Not theirs. I got too close, too familiar, touched them in a way they didn’t like or surprised them. Sometimes they scratched me by accident. Other times they warned me that I was doing something they didn’t like and when I didn’t heed their warnings — ears back, side eye, body low to the ground, etc. — I suffered the consequences.

Most of the scratches were superficial wounds with little to no blood and no scarring. There were some bad ones, though. Like when I was a kid and I chased my mom’s cat Sophie into a corner, and she literally climbed up my arm to get away from me, shredding my skin and leaving multiple keratin sheaths wedged inside the cuts. I cried as my mom removed them with tweezers, but you better believe I never chased Sophie (or any other cat) ever again!

Then there was the time my friend Amy’s cat, Maddie, swatted at me while I was petting her flank (a risky spot on any cat). The gash she gave me was so deep I probably needed a stitch, had I acquiesced to going to the hospital. It was seriously deep.

And then, just a few years ago, a feral cat I was fostering ripped a six-inch slit down my wrist when I tried to put him in his cage. That one was really bad, but I washed it right after it happened and bandaged it up and eventually it was fine, though it did take a few weeks to fully heal and left a not-insignificant scar in its place.