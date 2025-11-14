Warning Signs Your Cat Is Crying for Help: What to Watch For

What is your kitty trying to tell you? We ’ ll help you decipher what their cry may mean.

How many times have you wished your cat could just... talk to you? Caring for a cat is a lot like caring for a child. Babies cry, and you have to figure out why they’re crying and what you need to do to keep them healthy.

Cats are the same way. They have several different cries, but not all are signs of distress. Some cats cry when they’re hungry. Others cry when they want attention. It’s good to become familiar with your cat’s ordinary cries that aren't a result of an illness or injury, so you can recognize when a cry may be due to something more urgent.

However, cats are very good at hiding distress and not crying at all. Instead, they show their discomfort in other ways, such as physical symptoms, behavioral changes, or changes in their daily habits. This guide will help you recognize early red flags, interpret your cat’s signals, and know when to seek veterinary attention before a minor issue becomes a significant health concern.

Main takeaways Cats most often hide their discomfort or pain.

Cats frequently hide under beds, furniture, or in closets when they are sick.

It is essential to become familiar with your cat’s normal daily behavior.

Any amount of weight loss is significant and should be evaluated by a vet.