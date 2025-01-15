Cats Should Be Kept Indoors to Avoid Bird Flu, Veterinarians Warn

In the past few months, stories about the spread of bird flu infections have been making headlines — with cats, thanks to their interest in hunting small prey, being more likely to catch the virus than dogs or humans. Domestic cats across the country have become sick with H5N1, including an uptick in cases in California. In an attempt to curb the spread of bird flu, veterinarians are recommending that pet parents keep their cats indoors.

New bird flu cases in cats

Recently, California has seen a rise in feline bird flu cases. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) has reported at least seven infections in pet cats; five of them have been confirmed to be linked to raw milk consumption. Two of the cats died after consuming raw milk, reported the University of Minnesota. opens in a new tab

One of the cases is linked to a recent recall of Monarch Raw Pet Food, opens in a new tab a raw food that tested positive for H5N1. “Four other house cats from the same household are presumed to have also been positive for H5 bird flu after consuming the product,” reported Los Angeles County Public Health (LAPH), opens in a new tab though these four cases are not yet confirmed.

It is likely that additional, unconfirmed cases of bird flu in cats exist. “There have been multiple H5 bird flu probable and suspected cases in cats that either consumed raw pet food or raw milk and became acutely ill, but not all cats were able to be tested,” the LACDPH told the University of Minnesota.

Since the bird flu outbreak began in March 2024, dozens of cats have contracted H5N1, reports the American Veterinary Medical Association. opens in a new tab In Texas, cats who were given milk from infected dairy cows fell ill, and several died. opens in a new tab In Colorado, two indoor-only cats contracted bird flu opens in a new tab . After a recent recall of Northwest Naturals raw cat food, a cat in Oregon opens in a new tab died from the virus.



While the Centers for Disease Control find opens in a new tab that the risk of bird flu to humans remains low, pet parents across the country should know how to keep their cats safe.

Veterinarian recommendations

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recommends that cats are not fed raw meat, raw poultry, or raw milk; the process of cooking meat and pasteurizing milk kills the virus.

Veterinarians at Elliott Bay Animal Hospital in Seattle add that cats should be kept indoors to limit their exposure to wildlife. “The disease can be transmitted by being around an infected bird, finding a dead bird and eating that or touching it,” veterinarian Dr. Heather Weihl told KING 5 News. opens in a new tab “We just need to eliminate exposure — that’s the best way to keep the disease under control right now.”

Symptoms of bird flu in cats include fever, loss of appetite, tremors, seizures, coughing, and several more neurologic and respiratory signs, the American Veterinary Medical Association explains. If you suspect your cat has bird flu, they should receive veterinary care immediately. You can protect yourself by avoiding direct contact with an infected cat, regularly washing your hands, avoiding exposure to wild birds, thoroughly cooking meat, and consuming only pasteurized milk.