If you have a dog, you’re well aware of their, well, flatulence that seems to be at its worst whenever you have company. But surely cats are more dignified than to pass gas when your in-laws are in town, right?

Truth is, sometimes they don’t have a choice. A little gas is all part of the digestive process, but if your gassy kitty is really starting to draw some attention, there could be something going on that’s worth looking into.

Is it normal for cats to fart?

Everybody farts. Or is it everybody poops? Actually, everybody that poops, farts. It’s just how it goes. As food works its way through the digestive system, it is broken down into smaller and smaller compounds that can be absorbed and utilized by the body. A byproduct of this process is gas, and because the body isn’t interested in absorbing gas along with nutrients, it instead gets pushed out the exit, or the anus.

Seven reasons why cats fart more

Yeah, some gas is normal for your cat, what’s not normal is when you start to notice an uptick in frequency or smelliness.

Sudden change in diet

Your cat’s digestive system is a finely-tuned machine that is uniquely acclimated to digest their particular diet with efficiency. The microbiome opens in a new tab gradually adjusts to the specific ingredients and environment.

It’s all pretty great until it gets thrown a curve ball, such as a sudden change in those ingredients, that can alter the microbiome opens in a new tab and the digestion process while it adapts. Changing foods abruptly can create a lot of gas and even vomiting and diarrhea for the short-term.

Food intolerance or allergies

Still on that finely-tuned machine note, some kitties have a digestive or immune system that reacts poorly to certain ingredients. They just can’t digest them, so instead of breaking them down properly, a lot of gas is produced. Cats with food intolerance or allergies may also have diarrhea or skin issues.

Low-quality cat food diets

Your cat is what they eat, so if their diet is made up of low-quality ingredients, such as fillers or hard to digest fibers, it can lead to more gas. Good quality cat foods should contain whole ingredients, specifically animal proteins, in order to get the least gassy result.

Eating too much too fast

When a cat gulps down their meal, they’re taking in more than just food. They’re likely also swallowing a lot of air. Again, air in the digestive tract has to go somewhere, so farting will be the likely result.

Lack of exercise

The digestive system is made up of muscles that contract and relax in order to move food and feces through. As with the muscles in the rest of their body, a little stimulation always helps. So, if your kitty isn’t getting enough go-time, it can lead to lazy digestion which can increase the buildup of gas.

Parasites

An unfortunate part of the cat world is internal parasites opens in a new tab . These little worms live in the intestines, pilfering nutrients from your cat. As you can imagine, this can lead to a lot of digestive disruptions which can also lead to diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss, and, you guessed it, gas.

Medical conditions

It should come as no surprise that anything medically that affects the digestive tract can lead to gas. Things like infections, intestinal obstructions, inflammatory bowel disease opens in a new tab , other absorptive disorders, cancer, and more can cause an increase in cat farts.

How to help a cat that keeps farting

Consider that your cat doesn’t like an increase in farting any more than you do. Excessive gas can be uncomfortable, so consider trying some of these tips for reducing farts.

Change in diet

Changing your cat’s diet can help in more ways than one. If you’re feeding a lower-quality option, the less than ideal ingredients may be to blame. Also, if your kitty has food allergies, switching to a diet that doesn’t contain the offending ingredients is a great start.

Just be sure to make any dietary changes gradually by mixing increasing amounts of the new food in with the old food over the course of ten to fourteen days. Speak to your vet about what diet may work best for your cat.

Encourage healthy eating habits

Make sure your cat is savoring their food rather than inhaling it by using a slow feeder or by feeding smaller meals more frequently. If you have multiple pets, make sure there isn’t competition for food by providing each pet with their own bowl and a separate feeding area.

Provide enrichment

Though they may seem to prefer napping in a sunbeam all day, cats actually crave a little excitement in their lives. They need daily exercise and mental stimulation to be as healthy as possible. Encourage playtime with a variety of interactive toys, cat trees, or window sill ledges. Spend some one-on-one time with them as well.

Manage stress in your home

Cats like to feel safe opens in a new tab , loved, and comfortable. Anything otherwise can cause some digestive issues, including gas. Stick to a feeding and playtime schedule, ensure that your cat has everything they need, their surroundings are safe and clean, and that other pets or people aren’t causing them discomfort.

When to see a vet for a gassy cat

A day or two of increased farting usually isn’t a big deal, but if you’re noticing that farting is the new norm, it’s time to do something. If a diet change and exercise routine don’t do the trick, make a veterinary appointment. Also, don’t hesitate to see your vet if you’re noticing other signs, such as lethargy, diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss or not eating.

How veterinarians diagnose gassy cats

Your vet is going to have a lot of questions for you, such as when it started, when it’s the worst, what changes have happened lately, and what other signs you’ve been seeing. They will then get a look at your kitty to check for weight loss, stomach pain, a fever, or other issues. Bloodwork and a fecal will likely be in order, so might imaging to check out the digestive tract. Diagnosis may include a little dietary trial and error as well.

Treatments for cat flatulence

Depending on what they can find as the cause of your cat’s gas, your vet may recommend a change in diet that more aligns with their digestion. They may also treat parasites, infections, and other health conditions with medications and supportive care as needed. You may also be asked to change how you feed your cat or to increase their playtime.

More severe things like an obstruction or cancer may require surgery or other treatments.

Bottom line

Farting is the natural way that the body gets rid of gas produced during digestion. Some farting is completely normal.

What’s not normal is an increase in the frequency, volume or smelliness of your cat’s farts.

If you notice any gassy changes or any other abnormal signs, contact your veterinarian.

FAQs

Why does my cat’s fart smell like rotten eggs?

The rotten egg smell that can come with cat farts is due to sulfur compounds that are produced as the result of eating a high fiber diet or certain foods such as dairy or spoiled foods.

Can worms cause gas in cats?

Internal parasites can majorly disrupt the digestive system, leading to diarrhea, weight loss and gas.

How often should a cat fart?

A few farts a day is pretty normal for most cats, but keep in mind that every body is different, so it’s more about what’s normal for your cat. If you notice an increase in gas or in the odor, contact your vet.

What do you feed a gassy cat?

The diet for a gassy cat depends on what’s causing the gas. If it’s due to a food allergy or intolerance, the best food is one that doesn’t contain the offending ingredients. If gas is due to something else, the best diet should contain whole meats and other ingredients that are easily digestible. Speak to your vet about what may be best for your cat.

