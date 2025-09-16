This Popular Pet Store Chain Is Closing Locations All Across the US

Earlier this year, it shook me to my millennial core when Forever 21 announced opens in new tab it was filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and, as a result, closing several of its stores across the United States. Joann, which provided the felt for every Halloween costume I ever had, also met the same fate opens in new tab . And don’t even get me started on Claire’s opens in new tab ; I can’t talk about it (though it has seemed to hold on with the strength of every last bedazzled keychain it’s got).

While popular pet health and wellness company Petco (hang on, don’t panic) has not filed for bankruptcy, it is closing 25 underperforming locations across the United States, the same number of stores it closed last year. Per Fast Company opens in new tab , the company’s decision has to do with declining sales. Per the publication’s own research, Petco has closed 13 stores in 2025 so far. They include:

125 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, Pennsylvania, 19341

1725 Twin Creek Pl., Walla Walla, Washington, 99362

3100 14th St. Ste. 124, Washington, D.C., 20010

16835 E Shea Blvd. Ste. 105, Fountain Hills, Arizona 85268

8775 Tualatin Sherwood Rd., Tualatin, Oregon 97062

1006 Keller Pkwy Ste. 103, Keller, Texas 76248

300 Ryders Ln., Milltown, New Jersey 08850

210 Fortune Blvd., Milford, Massachusetts, 01757

239 Newburyport Turnpike, Topsfield, Massachusetts, 01983

32074 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, Michigan, 48066

4840 N Pulaski Rd. Ste. 100, Chicago, Illinois, 60630

2842 NW 63rd St., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73116

444 N Santa Cruz Ave. Los Gatos, California, 95030

Its second-quarter fiscal earnings report opens in new tab detailed that sales declined 2.3 percent while comparable sales fell 1.4 percent. As of now, stock shares of Petco (Nasdaq: WOOF) are down almost 16 percent year to date and almost 26 percent over the last 12 months.

A spokesperson told Fast Company that these closures are in line with changes planned for the company in 2025: “[We] have been accelerating initiatives to strengthen our operating model, including optimizing our fleet of more than 1,500 stores across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico,” the company said.