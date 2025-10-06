Traveling with pets opens in new tab can be incredibly stressful. In addition to alerting the airline opens in new tab , making sure you have the right documentation, and going through security and other airport checkpoints, there’s also the pet’s well-being to consider. After all, spending hours cooped up in a small carrier is bound to make even the most well-behaved pet a bit restless.

On a recent flight from New York, one cat decided he had enough and started wandering the aisles of the plane.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

TikTok user greygoose_ontherocks opens in new tab shared a video opens in new tab of a flight attendant holding the very well-behaved kitty and asking around for the cat’s guardian. Another flight attendant announces over the intercom, “So we’re still looking for the owner of this cat.” Apparently, no one had any idea who the cat belonged to. The search continued for quite some time; the video’s caption says that the cat was loose and unclaimed for hours.

Later on in the video, a third flight attendant holds the cat up, asking, “Whose cat is this?” to a crowd of curious airline passengers. Several of them also hold up their phones to take their own footage of this unexpected and delightful moment.