Family Kicked off Flight Because of Daughter's Seizure-Sensing Service Dog

A Florida family’s vacation took a horrible turn after they were kicked off their Allegiant Airlines flight because of their service dog. Sherry and Jerry Cordero Bradenton travelled to Colorado with their daughter Gianna and her service dog Brigette. Gianna has cerebral palsy and Brigette calms her down and alerts others if Gianna is about to have a seizure.

“She lets us know if she’s going to have a seizure,” Jerry Cordero explained to reporter Erik Waxler of Tampa Bay 29 opens in new tab . “So, we can get her to safety so she won’t fall.”

The Cordero family flew to Colorado with no issues. But on Sept. 26, on their way back, a flight attendant confronted them about the dog. Apparently Brigette had been registered as a regular pet, not a service animal. The Cordero family told Tampa Bay 29 that they adhered to the airlines rules, placing the dog in a carrier. While settling into their seats, though, Brigette was temporarily on Gianna’s lap — which is when the flight attendant confronted them.

“The flight attendant walked by and goes, ‘she doesn’t belong in your lap. She’s gotta go underneath you know.’ I said, ‘yes, we know that.’ But we are still trying to get in our seats. We are still trying to get situated, set our daughter down so she doesn’t fall,” Sherry Cordero said.