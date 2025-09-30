On Monday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives opens in new tab passed a new bill that classifies pets as “living beings that are generally regarded as cherished family members” — not inanimate personal property — during divorce proceedings. House Bill 97 passed with a whooping 121-82 vote and will now head to the state Senate.

If the bill passes, the state’s Domestic Relations statute will add a special category for companion animals. Judges will then be legally required to consider the welfare of pets when it comes to which individual gets custody. This includes many factors such as whether the animal was acquired before or during the marriage; the pet’s basic daily needs; which party can financially care for the animal; which party has historically cared for the pet’s social and veterinary needs; and which party has taken care of legal matters like licensing.

When it comes to service animals, the bill ensures that they will stay with the party who requires the pet’s assistance, or the party who has custody of a child under 18. Additionally, the bill would also allow parties to enter into an enforceable agreement outside of the divorce that provides for the care of a pet.

The bill was proposed by Representative Anita Kulik opens in new tab . A former attorney motivated by her own experience in court, Kulik hopes that this bill will ease the already stressful divorce process while also accounting for the well-being of pets.