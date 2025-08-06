What’s Up With the ‘Dog Loaf’? Here’s Why Some Dogs Tuck Their Paws

All dog parents think their pup is cute enough to eat, but has your dog ever made that experience literal by becoming an actual loaf opens in new tab ?

We’re all probably familiar with the cat loaf, in which cats tuck their paws under their bodies to assume the shape of fresh baked bread, but apparently, this behavior is not feline-exclusive. Dogs do it, too. Even big ones opens in new tab who’d require an industrial oven to bake — figuratively speaking, of course. Look at a Golden Retriever in this position opens in new tab , and you could not be blamed for mistaking him as a giant brioche. But why do dogs do this? Are their reasons different from cats?

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Tragically, the research on this fascinating topic is basically nonexistent. (Canine cognition experts, if you have some bandwidth, I’ve got a pitch for you!) Some dogs might learn this from cats opens in new tab , but others seem to do it instinctually. Read on to see experts’ best educated guesses about why some dogs embrace their inner bakers.

What does a “dog loaf” look like?

This position is not to be confused with sleeping positions opens in new tab like “The Donut,” in which dogs curl into a little cinnamon roll and tuck their paws. The dog loaf is characterized by:

Front paws tucked so as to become invisible

Back legs squeezed tight against the torso, so that on a fluffy dog, at least, they also nearly disappear

Tail as hidden as the treats they store in their bed for emergencies

In other words, all you should see is a head and a torso. And if your dog is really good at loafing, you’ll barely register their face because they’ve contracted their neck and closed their eyes.

Do all dogs do this?

Speaking from experience, no. Some dogs (like my younger pup, Rosey) always keep their paws where we can see (and smell opens in new tab ) them.

Five reasons dogs tuck their paws

To get cozy

As funny as this position might look to us, some dogs just like it. According to professional dog trainer Rayanne Craven, owner of Mississippi Animal Behavior Consulting opens in new tab , “Some dogs do this to be more comfortable, just as some dogs may stick their legs out behind them to lay on their belly in a ‘sploot.’” Cute!

To warm up

Just like cats, some dogs might get themselves baking-pan ready when it’s cold outside. According to Messina, dogs often assume a “very tight, curled position when trying to conserve warmth.” That can include tucking in their paws.

“Some dogs may do it if their feet are a little cold, just like some dogs like to cover their nose with their tail as they curl up in a little ball to get warm, or snuggle underneath a blanket,” Craven adds. If you suspect your dog is feeling chilly opens in new tab , a warm blanket never hurts, and will only make the moment even more photo-ready.

To revel in relaxation

You know those aaaahhhh moments when the world feels at peace and you feel each muscle in your body slowly releasing tension? Me, neither. But every now and again, our dogs find a moment of zen — and good for them! If your dog is feeling super blissed out, they might show it by loafing.

As for how you can tell if your pup’s loafing signals doggy nirvana? Maddie Messina, an associate certified applied animal behaviorist and founder of Paws for Thought Dog Training opens in new tab , says it’s all about reading their signals.

“We have to look at the topography of the behavior,” Messina says. “So, when does [the loafing] happen? How often does it happen? What, in particular, was happening just before and after that event?”

If your dog has spent the afternoon lounging on the couch without a care in the world and then curls into this position, there’s a good chance they’re chillin’ like a villain. If not, they might be doing it for these reasons:

To deal with stress

When humans start feeling the pressure, we might try a yoga class or get a massage. Unless your dog is very pampered (and trust us — some are), they might settle for some good, old-fashioned paw tuck.

According to Craven, most dogs who loaf are probably relaxing. That said, body language is a crucial piece of the puzzle. “For instance,” Craven says, “if they are ‘loafing,’ take a look at their eyes and mouth.” Are your dog’s eyes looking soft, or closed because they are asleep? Or are they wide open and darting around, showing off the whites? Check out the mouth, too: relaxed lips mean all is well, and tight lips that are drawn back can signal anxiety.

To protect their paws

As most of us learned the first time we tried to trim our dog’s toenails opens in new tab , most pups do not like it when we touch their feet. (I mean, same.) Because of this, it’s possible that your dog is loafing to keep your hands far away from their toes.

“Dogs don't like having their feet touched for a variety of reasons,” Messina says. “Sometimes, it’s just a sensitive part of their body. I assume [that] other times, they associate having their feet touched with nail clipping and other uncomfortable acts of husbandry.”

Perhaps because of this, Messina explains, “We certainly see dogs pull their feet under their legs, if, for example, their human has been trying to touch their feet too much.”

Can I pick my dog up if they’re “loafing”?

Generally, that’s not the best idea. As Craven notes, “‘Let sleeping (or resting) dogs lie’ is a good motto to live by.” If you lean down and try to pick up your dog with no warning, they might feel startled — and if they happen to be “loafing” because they’re somehow in pain, yanking them up could make it worse.

If you want to interact with your canine loaf, you’re better off first calling them to see if they feel like engaging. “If you do really need them to move,” Craven adds, “you can give them a recall or ‘off’ cue, if that is something you have trained.”

Should I ever worry about my dog’s paw tucking?

Probably not — unless your dog suddenly starts “loafing” all the time when they’ve never done it before. In those cases, Craven says, it could be time to visit a veterinarian to rule out the possibility that they’re dealing with pain in their legs, carpal (wrist) joints, or paws.