Is your pup a splooter or a donut? It turns out, you can learn a lot from how your dog snoozes.

We’ve all been there: You walk into a room and find your dog looking adorable, peacefully napping under a sunbeam, and let out a sigh. How are we lucky enough to exist in the same universe? you might wonder. And then, you take a closure look and notice the bizarre position your dog is in — on his back, perhaps, with a paw stuck in the air — and you wonder, How the hell is that comfortable?

Dogs sleep in all kinds of positions, some more logical than others. But what do any of them mean? It turns out, you can learn a lot from how your dog sleeps. Mike Armstrong CPDT-KA, owner and the lead trainer for Woof Works Training opens in a new tab , gave us a few tips to better understand our dogs’ favorite naptime formations.

What does dog's sleeping position tell us?

Usually, your dog’s favorite snoozing stance can speak to one of three things: their physical comfort, their emotional comfort, or their temperature. You might need context clues to decide which one it is.

Marta Locklear / Stocksy

Back sleepers

If your dog likes to rest flopped out on his back, tummy in the air, Armstrong offers two possible scenarios. “My two big interpretations of that are, they’re completely trusting of their surroundings — they are totally fine with everything — [or] … they could be hot and they're trying to cool themselves off,” he says.

Dogs that expose their bellies while at rest are showing vulnerability by leaving their vital organs unprotected. More cautious dogs will shield their abdomens from harm. Then again, if your home is getting a little stuffy in the summertime, you might also find your dog splayed out to cool off.

Younger dogs, in particular, can be more prone to sleeping on their backs. As they get older, they might switch to a different position that’s easier on their backs and hips.

Jakob Lagerstedt / Stocksy

Side sleepers

This one’s another classic for dogs who feel at home. If your dog often sleeps on their side, legs outstretched or folded up like little chicken wings, “It generally means they feel pretty relaxed and trusting, comfortable in their surroundings, not threatened, all of that,” Armstrong says.

Olga Sibirskaya / Stocksy

Sphinx sleepers

No, your dog is not sleeping on his stomach with his front legs outstretched because he’s developed a newfound interest in Ancient Egypt (although, if you happen to leave the Discovery Channel on a lot, I suppose we’ll never know for sure). Instead, Armstrong says, “That usually means that they feel more alert.”

The “Sphinx” pose, also known as the “Lion” pose, could mean that your dog wants to be able to stand up at a moment’s notice. At the same time, Armstrong cautions against reading too much into the position as a surefire sign that your dog feels on edge. “It could certainly mean that,” he says. “But again, some dogs will lay in those positions because it's the most comfortable at that moment.”

Bor Cvetko / Stocksy

Donut sleepers

If you ask me (and sadly, no one has), this one’s actually the cutest pose in the book. Really, how could anything be more adorable than a dog curled up into the tiniest, tightest little ball, tail tucked beneath their chinny-chin-chin?

Depending on context, Armstrong says, donut-prone doggies could be experiencing a couple different things: They’re either feeling a little self-protective (again, hiding those precious internal organs), or they’re feeling a little chilly. Understandably, this position is particularly popular among newly adopted dogs opens in a new tab who are still adjusting to their new home.

“We see that a lot with, especially, dogs who come to do board-and-trains if we haven't done a lot of work with them prior,” Armstrong says. “Our kennel room is different from our training room, and so if they haven't spent a lot of time in there, for example, you'll see them, especially the first few days, in that position.”

All dogs are different, so don’t freak out if your dog occasionally likes to transform into a coil. They could be cold or simply comfortable in that position. That said, Armstrong notes, “If your dog is persistently in the donut, I would keep an eye on that.”



If you’ve recently adopted a dog who still only sleeps in the “donut” position after a few weeks, it could be a sign that they’re not quite settled in. “If that persisted, then there could be an issue and how they perceive you,” Armstrong says. “They may not feel safe around you because you may not be a calming influence on them.”

But this doesn’t mean your relationship has to stay that way. Work on your bond opens in a new tab through play, positive reinforcement training opens in a new tab (treats always help!), and reading their body language. If you understand their boundaries —like when they may not want hugs opens in a new tab , snuggles, etc. — they will learn to relax with with you. As cute as the donut may be, if you do these things, and you may just see them uncoil.

Matias Salinas Ph / Shutterstock

Splooty sleepers

Yes, we could also call this the “Superman Pose,” but honestly, where’s the fun in that? For the uninitiated, splooting opens in a new tab is when a dog (or other animal — I’ve seen squirrels do it) splays itself on the ground stomach-down with legs extended.

This position is popular among younger and older dogs. Puppies sometimes fall asleep in this position, and seniors might favor it because it’s easy on their hips. If it’s hot outside, your dog might also be using the cool floor to cool off his tummy.

Generally, Armstrong says, he’d infer that dogs in this position are feeling relaxed. Puppies might also try to use this position to initiate play while awake.

Why do some dogs burrow under blankets?

If it’s cold outside, there’s always a possibility that your dog just wants to be warm. They could also simply want the comfort and security that comes from sleeping under a big, cozy blanket. As Armstrong puts it, “Some dogs do not want to be under anything, and some will insist on it, even when it’s hot.”

As with many other sleep preferences, Armstrong says most pet parents shouldn’t read too much into burrowing behavior. But if your dog refuses to come out or ducks under the covers in response to certain noises, then you might want to explore the behavior further. If it’s fear-based, some gentle training can help your dog overcome it.

When to see a vet