behavior

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Black Puppy Sniffing Reflection In Mirror.

They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?

Man walking dog on a clear night.

Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.

Couple hugs their merle Boxer

Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.

Small black and white dog licking itself.

They especially love to do this when they’re ignoring you.

a small dog looking disgusted

A dog’s sense of smell can be 100,000 times stronger than a human—so when it’s bad, it’s bad.

Shy black dog walking with owner at the park.

Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.

Woman playing with her dog outside.

You can certainly feel the love.

Brunette girl with tattoo on shoulder hugs dog.

Canine grumpiness is very real and the summer heat doesn't help.

Two fearful adolescent dogs peeking through a slightly open door

Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.

Adult dog sitting on a bed

What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.

Young man cuddling little white shih tzu puppy by the Atlantic Ocean.

The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.

Illustration of a woman hugging a dog

Research finds that your pup can smell when you’ve been doom-scrolling, and they get bummed out.

Father and son have a picnic with their Lab dog.

Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.

Woman holding her beagle outside in the grass.

In the end, some jerks are just better to avoid. But it’s worth trying to resolve things first.

