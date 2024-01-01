Basic Obedience & Training · Kinship

Skip to main content

behavior

basic obedience & training

Learn from the experts and train your pet on basic obedience: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Young woman smiling confident hugging dog sitting on bed at bedroom.

And when will it stop?

Man holds his Labrador dog in his arms outside.

One more thing to talk about with your therapist.

Small puppy sitting on training pee pad at home.

First step: patience.

New Dog Training 101

Look, new dogs are cute. But they’re also little alien monsters who have descended to destroy our furniture and our sleep. Still, we love them. Luckily, this program covers all the basics, from potty training to proper socialization—all through positive reinforcement. Time to stock up on treats!

Start Training
Woman walking her small white dog outside in the grass.

It depends...

Large brown dog refusing to walk outside.

“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”

Cute puppy chewing on Kong rubber toy.

How to elevate your pup’s experience with one of the best enrichment toys out there.

Dog walker walking with her pet on leash on the sidewalk

From the safest gear to training recs.

Woman taking her puppy outside in the grass.

If anything requires patience, it’s this.

Young man cuddling little white shih tzu puppy by the Atlantic Ocean.

The internet has a lot to tell you about your new addition. Here’s what’s actually true.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.

Two hands holding a very young tan and white puppy up in front of a lake landscape

Everything you need to know to get your new addition off to a good start.

Father and son have a picnic with their Lab dog.

Remember: You can find just about any breed you want at a rescue.

Photo of a young woman working on her laptop from her home, while her dog is waiting for her to finish - so they can play and cuddle.

You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.

Dog smelling boxes in nosework for dogs game

The latest training activity develops your dog’s natural scenting abilities through fun and games.

Black puppy chews on a frozen Kong treat

Two words: Endless entertainment.

More in Behavior

anxiety & separation anxietybehavior & body languagebehavioral issues