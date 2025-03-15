Are you interested in adopting a rescue dog? Before you bring home a dog of any breed or background, it is important to do your research and due diligence. Bringing a dog into your life and home can be filled with love and joy. But it is also filled with responsibilities opens in a new tab , bills opens in a new tab , and sometimes difficult decisions. Adopting a rescue dog can pose many difficulties, mostly because of their unknown past. Although there may be challenges opens in a new tab , you can triumph over them, and in the end, if you are willing to put in the work, you can end up with a great success story.

How to train a rescue dog

Over the last few weeks, I have been working with Stefanie and her newly adopted dog, Esme. Stefanie is very excited and happy to have her new dog, but she’s also highly overwhelmed. We have been working together to make this experience easier for both mom and pup. Esme is afraid of everything: loud noises, cars driving past, other dogs, and more. Moving to the city has been a hard adjustment for little Esme. When outside, Esme will just pancake her body to the ground when something scary goes by, and Stefanie can’t get her to continue to walk opens in a new tab .

When bringing a rescue dog like Esme home, it is best to focus on your bond opens in a new tab first (this will be key to helping them come out of their shell). You can work on basic cues like ”sit,” ”down,” and ”stay” in the future. Creating a bond with your pup will help them feel safe and secure in their environment. Taking your time, being patient and consistent will be key. Moving at their pace will help build a safe and secure bond. This will be an important step to integrate them into your life and help them become a wonderful dog. Crate-training opens in a new tab , potty-training opens in a new tab , and recall opens in a new tab can be some of your most important first skills for your rescue dog.

House-training a rescue dog

You should start potty-training and crate-training immediately when bringing your rescue home. Prepare to have the crate ready, before bringing your dog home, and be sure to have a plan on how to potty-train. This will set you and your dog up for success from the start.

Crating a dog is one of the best things you can do for your new friend. There are so many benefits that come from crate-training. To start, crate-training gives you a safe space to keep your dog while getting to know them. If you build a positive relationship with the crate, your dog will feel safe in and comfortable with it. By using positive reinforcement opens in a new tab to crate-train, your dog will learn that the crate is a space to go when they are feeling unsafe or want to take a nap or relax away from something that is bothering them. Crate-training will also help with potty training your new dog.

Put your crate in an area where you like to relax. When beginning the process, don’t just put your dog in the crate and leave. This will set the crate up to become something negative for them. They will begin to learn that you leave every time they are placed in the crate and start to hate it. Instead, begin by feeding your dog all of their meals in their crate while you hang out close by. And if you are having a hard time getting your dog to even step foot in the crate, you will have to start with smaller steps.

Begin by tossing a yummy treat toward the crate entrance, allowing your dog to get the treat. As they get more and more comfortable, you can toss the treats further and further into the crate. Working on getting more of their body into the crate as they get comfortable. Once they get their full body into the crate, throw them a treat party! Toss a bunch of treats inside for them to get. As your dog gets more comfortable with going into the crate while the door stays open, you can begin to close the door for short periods at a time.

While you are relaxing nearby, close the crate for two to three minutes, then open it and let them out. Continue increasing the time as your dog gets more comfortable. If your dog is barking or scratching to get out, pause a few seconds before releasing them from the crate. Try your best to not let them out while they are barking or scratching. Once your dog is comfortable with being in the crate while you are in the room, you can leave them in the crate and walk out of the room for brief bursts of time. When you return, leave them in the crate, wait until they are calm and relaxed before letting them out.

The best way to start potty training to set a schedule and use timers. Begin by taking your dog out every 15 minutes and be sure to reward them as soon as they finish. When taking them out, you should always take them to the same area to potty. You do not want to take them on a walk to potty. Find a place right outside of the exit of your home that can be the designated potty area. By creating a designated area, you will have a dog who goes pee or poop right when they get to the special spot.

If you take your dog for a walk to do their business, this will create a habit. Your dog will want to find the best spot to go opens in a new tab , which can cause them to take a long time. But when starting potty training, it is important to follow your schedule. On top of your schedule, be sure to take them out right after they wake up, eat, or play. This will help prevent many accidents. One key to potty-training is the crate; if you can not watch your dog, put them in the crate. Most pups will not pee or poop in the same cozy area where they sleep. Be sure to take them outside as soon as you let them out of their crate.

How to train a dog in basic cues

Stay

“Stay” is a great way to teach your dog impulse control, safety, and better behavior. Overall, a dog with good impulse control will be a better-behaved dog. Impulse control teaches your dog to wait before acting on something they want, helping them learn self-control. This can protect them, too, since it can prevent your dog from running into the street when trying to cross or running out the front door when letting guests in.

Sit

Helping your dog learn to respond to cues you ask them to do helps build a well-rounded dog. “Sit” is a great starter behavior since it is the foundation of many cues. It can be used as impulse control because when you ask your dog to sit, it brings their attention to you, which may help them slow down and prevent them from rushing someone. “Sit” is helpful to keep your dog calm in situations where they may jump on someone inappropriately. Overall, “sit” is an easy behavior to train that will lay the ground work for future training and positive interactions with others.

Drop it

“Drop it” can be a life-saving cu opens in a new tab e, if taught reliably. Not only is “drop it” a handy trick for your dog to know when you are playing games like fetch, “drop it” can help you get your dog to let go of something dangerous and prevent them from ingesting it.

Recall

Recall is another skill that could save your dog’s life. I like to train my dog in two types of recall: a response to their name and an emergency recall. Both are extremely helpful to build a well trained dog.

Recall is when your dog responds to their name when they are called. When they hear their name, they look up at you or come. An emergency recall is taught just for that, an emergency. In this case, you will use a low, loud, and serious voice to say a word you don’t usually use with them. This can be anything, like “Fishsticks!” as long as it knows you mean business and to come immediately. This recall word is one you hope you never have to use. You might use an emergency recall, for example, when your dog is about to chase after a deer and run into the road. Both types of recalls are very important to have a well-rounded dog that you can count on.

Establish a firm routine and boundaries

Establishing routines and setting clear boundaries for your dog is a great way to help your dog feel comfortable and safe. Similar to how people thrive off routines and knowing what is expected of them, dogs also appreciate routines. Using a positive approach to showing your dog boundaries and what is expected of them will help your dog thrive. To set boundaries with your dog you can, for example: train them not to go through a threshold without being released or to not jump on the bed or couch unless invited. By training your dog with positive reinforcement, you will teach them what is right and reward them for those actions. By rewarding your dog for what you are looking for first, you will avoid problematic behavior before it starts.

Consider an obedience class

Taking your new dog to a positive-reinforcement training class is a great way to set you and your dog up for success. Training classes opens in a new tab are not just for your pup — classes also teach you the best way to handle a situation. Training classes scaffold certain behaviors and teach them in a manageable way. Each week, you will work on certain behaviors in class, and then have a week to practice them until you head to your next class.

If you have any difficulty training your dog while you are home, you have access to the trainer. You can ask them questions when you return to class to help you better understand how to train that behavior and help your dog succeed. Training classes will teach you the best ways to reward your dog and how and why timing is key when feeding your dog treats after they do something you asked. Training class will help you pair treats with your love and affection so you learn how to properly reward your dog to get the best out of our training. The class will also help you learn how to fade out treats so that your dog does not become dependent on them That way, they enjoy being rewarded by your love and affection also. Classes are a lot of fun! They help you build a great bond with your dog, which is extremely important with rescue dogs.

Training a rescue dog can be harder than your typical dog adopted from a breeder, but it is well worth it. With your time, patience, and love your rescue dog will blossom. Not only will you know that you built a companion for life, you will also know that you saved your dog from hardships or even euthanasia.

Bottom line

Training a rescue dog may seem intimidating at first, but working on a few basic cues is easier than you might think. By using a crate and emphasizing the importance of a routine and boundaries, you’ll get your rescue dog sitting and staying in no time. And if all else fails: There’s always the option of an obedience class.

