Learn the difference between when it’s cute and when it’s troubling.

When you hear your dog barking in their sleep, you probably think it’s cute and endearing. But you’re probably also wondering why this is happening. Is the barking just a normal part of a dog’s sleep, or is it cause for concern? In this article, we dive deep into why your dog may bark in their sleep and offer guidance about what to do (or not do) when it happens.

Dogs go through various sleep stages, just like people.

Dogs bark in their sleep due to instinct and REM sleep and dreaming.

Common triggers for sleep-barking dogs include past experiences and memories and environmental stimuli.

If the barking becomes excessive, you should have your dog seen by a vet.

Understanding dog sleep behavior

Dogs have different stages of sleep, just like people. There’s deep sleep, light sleep, and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Vocalizing, twitching, and paddling their legs most commonly occur during a dog’s REM sleep.

Each sleep stage has its purpose. Dogs stay semi-alert during light sleep and can be easily awakened. This stage is essential for transitioning into deeper-sleep phases. Deep sleep is when physical recovery occurs, allowing muscles and tissues to repair themselves. REM sleep, which includes rapid eye movements and dreaming, is when mental repair occurs.

Understanding these stages, and how they impact your dog’s behaviors during them, will help you determine if there is a need for concern.

Why do dogs bark in their sleep?

Your dog may bark in their sleep for a few different reasons.

Instinct

It is in dogs’ nature to be vocal. They have an instinct to communicate, and that instinct doesn’t turn off just because they’re asleep. Their vocalizations are probably arising out of a need to warn others about potential threats or to interact with their environment. Ancestral wolves and wild dogs communicated with other pack members by vocalizing, which is still deeply embedded in modern domestic dogs.

REM sleep and dreaming

Surprisingly enough, dogs also dream. Dreaming occurs during REM sleep. Humans tend to dream about real-life experiences that happened during the day, and dogs do that, too. Dogs probably dream about chasing squirrels, playing fetch, or meeting other dogs at the park. They are barking while replaying their actions from an earlier time. This is generally harmless.

In people, REM sleep is believed to be a way of processing emotions and consolidating memories. This is thought to be the case for dogs as well. So barking during REM sleep is generally harmless and even helpful.

Common triggers for sleep barking

Past experiences and memories

So, what do dogs dream about? We mentioned chasing squirrels or meeting friends in the park. That may be true for happy dogs. But what about dogs who have been traumatized? A rescue dog may dream about bad times in their past, which may make them vocalize. This is an example of how understanding your dog’s past can help you interpret what your pup’s vocalizations mean. For the rescue dog, barking could indicate stress or fear. This discovery could lead you to provide even more of a nurturing environment to help reduce the episodes of fearful barking during sleep.

Environmental stimuli

If a dog’s senses remain somewhat alert during sleep, external noises like a car horn or distant siren can trigger a dreaming dog to bark. Therefore, creating a calm and quiet sleeping environment to the best of your ability can help minimize these triggers. Turning on a white noise machine or placing your dog’s bed in a quiet room can decrease the chance of environmental stimuli affecting your pup’s dreams.

What should you do if your dog barks in their sleep?

Dog barking during sleep is usually perfectly normal. It generally occurs during the REM sleep phase and reflects your dog reliving events from their day. However, surprisingly enough, dogs do get sleep disorders that require medical intervention.

Determine if there are any signs of a sleep disorder

Occasional barking during sleep is perfectly normal for dogs. However, excessive or disruptive behaviors may indicate a sleep disorder. Yes, dogs get them, too. Dogs can have narcolepsy or REM behavior disorder that requires a veterinarian’s help.

Dog narcolepsy is a rare neurological disorder that causes a dog to be excessively sleepy during the day or have periods of muscle weakness. Certain factors, such as excitement, stress, or play, can trigger the episodes. The disorder in dogs is usually genetic. Affected breeds include Doberman Pinschers, Labrador Retrievers, and Dachshunds.

Meanwhile, dogs with REM behavior disorder act out their dreams during the REM stage of sleep. They may move intensely while sleeping or even seem to be chasing something. If a vet suspects the pup could harm themself, the dog may be prescribed medication.

These conditions are rare but watch for unusual movements, frequent interruptions to your dog’s sleep, and prolonged barking or whining. Keep a sleep diary that records your dog’s behavior, noting the frequency and intensity of their sleep barking and other symptoms during the night. If your dog seems distressed or tired despite sleeping, it might be time to see the veterinarian.

When to consult a vet

If your dog has a sleep disorder, there will be other symptoms, such as:

Difficulty waking

Excessive daytime lethargy

Signs of pain

Unusual movement during sleep

Frequent interruptions to their sleep

Prolonged barking or whining

If your dog has any of these symptoms, it’s time to consult a vet. A professional can look for signs of seizures, sleep apnea, or other health problems. They can also recommend tests such as a neurological exam or sleep study. Early detection is always best, so treatment can be started as early as possible for a better outcome.

Bottom line

If your dog barks occasionally during sleep, this is usually normal, harmless behavior. Your pup is probably enjoying a healthy dream cycle.

To promote healthy sleep, create a restful, quiet sleep environment for your dog.

Also, maintain regular vet appointments to keep up with your dog’s overall health and well-being.

Finally, keep a watchful eye, and visit your vet if anything seems unusual.

