We’ve all been there: Your dog cuddles up close and you lean in for a snuggle or kiss, only to be met by a deep, loud belch. Whether you find it hilarious or repulsive, burping is a normal reflex for animals and humans alike. However, if you find that your dog seems to be burping, uh, excessively, there may be more going on. Frequent burping can be a sign that there is too much air in their stomach, which can happen for a number of different reasons. Read on to learn what might be causing frequent burping and what you can do about it.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Is it normal for dogs to burp?

Burping is a perfectly normal reflex for dogs. The technical term for burping is eructation, and it occurs when air or gas distends the stomach, triggering a relaxation of the passageway between the stomach and esophagus. This allows the air to escape upwards, and create a burping sound as it passes out through the mouth.

Burping is most common shortly after eating or drinking; dogs typically swallow some air while they are doing these things. Dogs that are burping more frequently throughout the day, have very foul-smelling burps, or additional symptoms including changes in appetite opens in a new tab , weight loss, vomiting, diarrhea, opens in a new tab or loud stomach rumbling are more likely to have an underlying medical condition that needs to be checked out by a veterinarian.

Related article opens in a new tab Beware of Bloat in Dogs opens in a new tab Consider it the mother of all dog emergencies — if your dog has it, take them to the vet ASAP. Learn how to spot the condition and how it's treated.

Why do dogs burp?

Anything that causes air or gas to build up in the stomach will trigger a burp. Some of the most common causes include:

Eating or drinking

Whenever dogs eat or drink, they also swallow some air which can lead to burping. Some dogs burp more than others after eating and drinking and this may be affected by the way they eat, including if they eat too fast, and the type of food they are eating.

Underlying health problems

Many different underlying health problems can also cause burping if they contribute to additional air or gas accumulation in the stomach. This includes digestive problems like food sensitivities, abnormally slow movement of the digestive tract known as poor motility, and breathing problems including upper airway disorders and respiratory infections opens in a new tab . These can increase the amount of air dogs swallow, or cause more gas to form during digestion, leading to more burping.

Stress or anxiety

Stress and anxiety opens in a new tab can cause more burping in two ways. The first is that many dogs will develop digestive upset when they are stressed and this can affect how quickly food moves through their stomach and whether additional gas accumulates in the process. The second is that anxious dogs often swallow more air as a result of panting and whining.

Dog breed

Brachycephalic dog breeds opens in a new tab — like like French Bulldogs, Shih Tzus, Pekingese, Pugs, and Bulldogs — that tend to have smushed faces tend to routinely swallow more air than other dogs. This is a result of common deformities in their airways and respiratory pathways. As a result, their stomachs become more distended with gas, leading to more frequent burping.

How do I get my dog to stop burping?

Since burping is a natural reflex, it is not possible to stop dog burping altogether, but there are steps you can take to try to minimize the amount your dog burps. Some strategies to consider are:

Use a slow feeder dog bowl for meals.

If you notice that your dog tends to burp the most right after eating, a slow feeder bowl opens in a new tab may help. These bowls are designed with extra nooks and crannies to make it impossible for dogs to scarf down their food. It helps slow them down and take smaller bites, which may prevent them from gulping so much air.

Feed your dog smaller, more frequent meals.

This is another good strategy for dogs that tend to eat too quickly and may be swallowing a lot of air in the process and for dogs that have motility problems. Try splitting your dog’s feedings up into multiple portions that you can feed throughout the day. This will prevent your dog’s stomach from getting so distended at each meal and may help with some underlying digestive problems opens in a new tab that could also cause burping. You can also use this as an opportunity to put some of these meals into puzzle feeders to provide mental enrichment opens in a new tab at the same time.

Change your dog’s diet

Some dogs accumulate additional gas in their stomach if they have a food allergy or other digestive issues. This may cause irritation and inflammation within the digestive tract as well as prolonged transit of the food through the digestive tract. Consult your vet for the best recommendations for dog food for your pup’s specific gastrointestinal issues. Your dog may need a special diet like a hypoallergenic formula opens in a new tab , a sensitive stomach formula, or low-fat food option.

Exercise

Exercise can be both a promoter of healthy digestion and may cause delayed digestion in other instances. Slow to moderate exercise like walking can help to promote motility in the digestive tract, meaning that it may help material move through more quickly. Be sure that your dog gets adequate daily walks. High-energy exercise, like running and agility work opens in a new tab , can actually slow digestion and emptying of the stomach.

This means that you should plan accordingly if you know your dog will be engaging in high intensity activity. Avoid feeding your dog large meals right before or right after this kind of activity. Choose small meals that will be packed with nutrients and time them so that your dog is not exercising with a full stomach.

Consult your vet

There are a number of medical conditions that can lead to increased burping along with other changes in your pup’s health. It is important to consult with your vet if you notice other concerns, or if your dog continues to burp frequently despite making some of the changes listed above. There are effective medications that help with specific digestive problems and it is best to address these signs before they lead to more serious health problems.

Should you go to the vet because of your dog’s burping?

If your dog is burping very frequently or has other concerning changes in their health, it is important to see a vet right away. For dogs that only burp occasionally after a meal, there is nothing that can be done to stop them, despite your hopes for better table manners opens in a new tab .

When are dog burps dangerous?

Burps are not dangerous, but they may be an early indication of more serious problems. Certain digestive problems can lead to an increase in the accumulation of gas within the stomach, which may then lead to more burping. This includes conditions like food allergies, inflammatory bowel disease opens in a new tab , and motility disorders that slow the emptying of the stomach.

Any time a dog has additional signs like vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhea, lethargy, loss of appetite, or pain opens in a new tab , they need to be checked out by a vet right away. Dogs that have a lot of gas or fluid in their stomach may also be at risk for extreme stomach distension, known as bloat opens in a new tab . This can be very painful and can also put them in danger of a life threatening condition where their stomach can then twist, known as a gastric dilatation and volvulus, or GDV opens in a new tab . Dogs with this condition have much more extreme signs including gagging or dry-heaving without producing any vomit, weakness, collapse, or a visibly distended, painful abdomen. Any of these signs are a medical emergency opens in a new tab and require immediate medical attention.

FAQs

Is burping normal in dogs?

Burping is 100 percent normal in dogs, but excessive burping could be a sign of an underlying medical condition.

How do I get my dog to stop burping?

While you cannot completely stop your dog from burping, there are steps you may be able to decrease the amount they burp by changing their feeding routines and taking other preventative measures.

Should I take my dog to the vet for burping too much?

Yes, if you believe your dog is burping excessively and/or they have any other signs of illness, it is important to have them evaluated by a vet.

References

Cave, Nick. Canine and Feline Gastroenterology: Chapter 15 - Gastrointestinal Gas: Eructation, Borborygmus, and Flatulence opens in a new tab . W.B. Saunders, 2013, pp. 124-128.

Grobman M, et al. “ Incidence and characterization of aerophagia in dogs using videofluoroscopic swallow studies opens in a new tab .”J Vet Intern Med. vol. 38, no. 3, 2024, pp. 1449-1457.