12 Surprising Things Dogs Hate About Summer

What’s not to love about summer? For most of us, it means ripe fruit, breezy beach days, and extra time off. But for our pups? Well, they might have a bone to pick. It’s not that they don’t relish all the extra sunshine like you do, but they might be irritated about some things they can’t quite bring themselves to tell you (literally, they can’t tell you).

“Dogs have their own quirks, just like we do,” says Dr. Helle Brandrup, a veterinarian at Neurogan Pets opens in new tab . “Our job as pet parents is recognizing this and staying in tune with them.”

But don’t worry: We’re here to help. We asked veterinarians what dogs often hate about this season so that you can help your canine bestie can have all their summer dreams fulfilled (without saying a word — or woof).

Festival season

Music festivals, block parties, parades, and more: These occasions are part of what makes summer summer. And while you might love gathering outdoors with friends, your pup might prefer to skip out on the thumping bass, the swarms of people, and all the food that you’re cruelly denying them.

If they do come along with you, a brightly colored vest or leash that says “do not pet” can alert other people that your pup prefers space (and make it less likely they’ll be fed something they shouldn’t have).

“Make sure your precious pooch doesn’t come into contact with common foods us humans tend to enjoy in the summer, such as grapes or raisins, as they cause kidney failure in dogs,” says Dr. Hunter Finn, the veterinarian and owner of Pet Method Animal Hospital opens in new tab in McKinney, Texas.

A peach or mango, for example, might be a delightful block party snack for you but can turn into trouble for your pup. “While the fleshy bit is typically safe, the pits can cause choking or intestinal blockages and may contain cyanide compounds,” Dr. Finn adds.

Mauro Grigollo / Stocksy

Sand

Less serious but still annoying? Sand. For most humans, there’s nothing like a good trip day after a long, cold winter. A day in the sun can offer a sense of renewal and joy — but it can also bring a lot of sand stuck in places where there shouldn’t be (bikinis are zero help here).

If you bring your dog to the beach, they’re likely to experience this too, with sand not only getting in their fur but also stuck in their paw pads.

“Many dogs really don’t like the gritty, scratching feeling; [sand] gets stuck, and it can be extremely uncomfortable for them when they walk,” Dr. Brandrup says. “That’s mainly the reason why we see them doing that frantic shake opens in new tab post-beach visit, and the biggest reason why they obsessively lick their paws after a fun-filled day on the beach.”

Per Dr. Finn, swallowing sand can also lead to blockages and GI issues — absolutely zero fun.

Water

Speaking of the beach, a lot of dogs have zilch interest in water. While it’s usually cats who are said to hate H20 — canines are not immune.

So, how do you find out your pup’s feelings about water without overwhelming them at the beach or on a boat? “I always remind people there's this really cheap middle ground, which is one of those kiddie pools,” says Dr. Andrew Findlaytor, the chief veterinarian at Roo opens in new tab . By playing in the pool at your dog’s speed, you can get a sense if they’re a fan of splashing around.

“If your dog has one paw in that thing and is stressed out and doesn’t like it, I’m not very convinced your dog's ever really going to change their tune on water,” Dr. Findlaytor explains. And that’s OK. It just means you have an adorable landlubber of a pup.

Even if you have a water-loving Lab or Portuguese Water Dog, you’ll need to take it upon yourself as a pet parent to make sure nothing scary happens.

“Saltwater poisoning can be a real issue for dogs swimming in the ocean this summer, so make sure you are watching your pets closely if a beach visit is part of your plan,” Dr. Finn says. “ Lakes can grow algae in the summer, which can be incredibly toxic if your dog is exposed.”

Alex / Adobe Stock

Fireworks

This one is not surprising at all, because lots of humans (and birds and other wildlife) hate fireworks, too. In an ideal, quiet world made for introverts, fireworks would be long gone, but as it is, you and your dog have to learn to live with them.

“Even ‘calm’ dogs can panic with all that noise,” says Dr. Sabrina Kong, staff veterinarian at We Love Doodles opens in new tab . “Instead, create a ‘safe den’ indoors with blackout curtains, white noise, and a lick mat slathered in peanut butter.”

In fact, a whole industry has been devoted to making things easier for our pups. From Thundershirts opens in new tab to prescription meds, there’s plenty of help available, particularly if your dog tends to be anxious.

“Since heading off to a remote cabin in the woods may not be feasible, the next best option is medication,” says Dr. Kristen Grau, an ER veterinarian at VCA Flannery Veterinary Hospital opens in new tab in Windsor, New York. She advises taking your dog to the vet early — think at least June or earlier — to discuss meds that can take the edge off.

Hugs

Yes, it does seem natural that your dog might want a hug; after all, aren’t they scared of all the fireworks? Some pups might still want a big old squeeze, but others could already be too hot; for them, the extra warmth of a snuggle might not be what they’re looking for at the moment.

“You might think cuddling with your dogs will make them feel better,” says Dr. Henning Ingeman, a certified veterinarian at Neurogan Pets opens in new tab , but “the annoyance from heat or difficulty in breathing” can instead make them crave personal space.

Photo Courtesy of @rifrufqueens

Heat

To be clear, we all hate a heatwave, but dogs really struggle with this one. Brachycephalic breeds (flat-faced breeds), in particular, have breathing issues that can be exacerbated by the heat.

“My Frenchies and my pugs [that I see in the clinic], when their body gets hot, they’re very prone to overheating, so they don’t seem to love summer,” Dr. Findlaytor says. “And then my Nordic dogs, my Huskies and my Malinois and those long-coated dogs, they hate summer just because it’s hot.”

Dr. Ingeman agrees, noting that he sees the most emergency dog visits in the summer. “After observing dog behaviors and talking with pet parents, I realized that summer is the least favorite time of large breeds with fur around them,” he says.

No matter your pup’s breed, they should always have access to water, and don’t even think about leaving them in the car while you run in a store. Heat escalates quickly in a vehicle opens in new tab — even with the windows cracked—so bring your pup with you or leave them home in the AC.

Fans and AC units

That said, imagine that you’re going about your day, relaxing on the sofa for 18 hours with your belly to the sky and all your legs in the air — the usual — when all of a sudden there is a swooshing sound that you can’t quite place and something on the ceiling that was stationary is suddenly swirling like mad. This TikTok dog would like a word opens in new tab .

“Some dogs get pretty scared of ceiling fans, particularly when they’re new, which makes sense,” Dr. Findlaytor says. “I have a couple dogs [at the clinic] with owners who are like, ‘Yeah, we have ceiling fans, but we can't use them because we turn them on and our dog goes Rambo and, like, crouches and creeps around the house.’ As a dog, you’re just like, ‘What is this thing spinning on the ceiling?’”

Noise from the AC can also be unnerving, though we suspect dogs would likely be more tolerant if they realized it was the thing keeping them so cool during our dystopian heatwaves.

fesenko / Adobe Stock

Exercise

So relatable, but your dog is probably not going to be as excited about their summer hike as they would on a lovely spring or fall day (which everyone knows are the very best seasons).

“Dogs don’t sweat like we do; they rely on panting to cool themselves down,” Dr. Brandrup says. “When it is particularly hot and humid, panting is not enough, and heatstroke becomes a real risk.” Some canines might even be annoyed by simple things, like stairs, which can seem a lot more challenging in the heat.

Walk your dog at hours when it’s the coolest. (Think earlier in the day and later in the evening.) And it’s never a bad idea to bring along some water and a portable bowl or a water bottle for dogs.

Hot asphalt

Do you know that feeling when you’ve forgotten your flip-flops at the pool, and you have to skip across the asphalt to jump in before you burn the bottom of your feet?

Now imagine if you’re a dog and don’t have the option to escape that asphalt. Get your pup some booties, or just pick cooler times of the day (or spots in the shade) for sidewalk exploring. You can also try some paw balms to help protect and heal their little toe beans.

“If you can’t place the palm of your hand on [the ground] for at least a couple of seconds, then it’s too hot for their paws,” Dr. Brandrup says. And if your pup’s in a pickle, carry them to safety (if their size allows).

The actual sun

Surprise: Dogs can get sunburn, too. Canines are sensitive to sunshine and need dog-friendly sunscreen if they’re outside for a long time.

“Sunscreen is essential for dogs with light fur, pink noses, or thin coats, like dachshunds, bulldogs, or hairless breeds,” Dr. Kong says. “UV exposure can cause sunburn and even skin cancer.”

It can affect eye health, too, Dr. Finn says. Dr. Kong recommends vet-approved sunscreen to ears, noses, and bellies. You should avoid human formulas; she notes that zinc oxide is toxic if licked, so please stay away from that kind of sunscreen for your dog, and always talk to your vet about the product you’re using.

Bugs

You and your dog share lots of things: an unbreakable bond, a love of binge-watching Love Is Blind, and the desire to immediately squash and destroy any mosquito you see. Just like people, dogs hate the mosquito bites that come along with summer.

Plus, “serious illnesses, like heartworms, are transmitted through mosquito bites,” Dr. Ingeman says. “I’d advise mosquito shades on windows where your dog plays or lies around the most.”

Heartworm risk aside, they’re also just uncomfortable. “Bites can be itchy and can lead to skin infections from scratching, not to mention fleas and ticks transmit a whole range of nasty diseases,” Dr. Brandrup says. “So, ensure that your furry friend has year-round parasite prevention.”

Flies can be irritating, too, even if your pup is a master fly hunter.

Your summer schedule

You are probably a big fan of your relaxed summer schedule. Maybe you’re taking a road trip or a vacation (and leaving them behind) or waking up earlier or later — but something is just different, and your dog has caught on.

“Dogs are creatures of habit, so any changes to their normal routines will throw them off immediately and can even lead to stress and anxiety,” Dr. Brandrup says. “Over summer, there tends to be a bit more noise, more people, and we frequently change their walking and play times; without realizing it, we are essentially messing with their groove.”

So, be mindful of your pup’s feelings, and remember that they’re just trying to keep up. And if it seems that all is lost, and your dog will never quite be a summer-loving canine, they may just surprise you.



