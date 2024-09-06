Why does my dog yawn so much?

Have you ever noticed your dog yawning excessively and wondered if it’s just a sign of tiredness? While yawning is a common behavior in dogs, there are various reasons, such as stress or pain, as to why they may be doing it more frequently than usual.

Like most behaviors in dogs, yawning is a form of communication. The function of a dog yawning may be a physiological or emotional function. Yawns can happen due to physiological tension or mild stress.

What does it mean when a dog yawns?

Dog yawns can have a few different meanings. When interpreting why your dog yawns, it is important to observe what is also happening around them. The yawning behavior in dogs can be physiological, meaning the yawn happens as a normal function in the dog’s everyday actions.

Tiredness

Just like us, dogs do yawn when they are feeling tired or drowsy or are just waking up from a nap.

Displacement behavior

Your dog might yawn to show they are uncomfortable in a situation, otherwise known as displacement behavior. That could mean someone or something around them is making them uneasy.

Stress

A yawn is one of the first signs your dog is stressed. According to the Dog Ladder of Communication opens in a new tab , yawning is at the bottom and one of the first subtle signs of stress. As you continue to put pressure on a dog, they may begin to move up the ladder, potentially ending at the highest level, a dog bite.

Communication

Does your dog yawn when you come in for a hug or get in their personal space? They are telling you that they do not enjoy what is happening and would like more space. You may also see your dog yawn at the vet, which is another stressful situation. When your dog is excessively yawning and showing other stress indicators, you might want to assume they are stressed or feeling fearful of a situation. They may also have their tail tucked, be cowering, have their ears back, or showing the whites of their eyes.

Pain

Another reason your dog may yawn is when they are in pain. Excessive yawning paired with other behaviors like whimpering, licking, or limping may indicate that they are hurt and are in need of medical attention.

Interpreting your dog’s yawns

To understand why your pup is yawning, you’re going to want to look at a few factors. They are responding to what is happening around them, so they’re most likely not yawning for no reason.

Observing the context and environment

What is the environment in which this is happening? The way your pup acts is an indicator of what they are feeling and how stressed they may be. If they are acting anxious while they around an excitable child, for example, this could be an indicator they are not comfortable around kids.

Body language

The other stress signals that accompany the yawns may help you determine your dog’s wellbeing and how you should address the situation. First, as a dog parent, it is important to learn what dog body language is and what those behaviors mean. Once you know what those behaviors are, you can be on the look out for when your dog displays them, this will help you better care for them.

Some ways that you can help your dog in an event that they are stressed: Start by avoiding a situation you know will be stressful for your dog, i.e., leave them at home from the Fourth of July barbecue opens in a new tab . Sometimes, you can’t avoid a stressful situation like the vet opens in a new tab . Typically, vets are very supportive and helpful when it come to fearful animals. Many vets will allow you to pop into the waiting room on days you don’t have an appointment and get some yummy treats; this will help set up a positive association.

Log your dog’s yawning habits

To figure out the source of your pup’s yawns, you might want to keep notes, logging every time they yawn. This way, you can keep track of what might be triggering this behavior so you can work to avoid those situations.

If you find that your dog is stressed often, it may be best to work with a veterinarian and dog trainer to help figure out the best treatment. Sometimes, dogs with serious anxiety may benefit from the use of medication to help them feel calm. Yawning is a common behavior in dogs and should be interpreted appropriately to help them live a happy and healthy life.

FAQs (People also ask):

Do dogs yawn when tired?

There are a number of reasons why dogs might yawn. These can include physiological responses, such as yawning as they fall asleep opens in a new tab or upon waking up.

Do dogs yawn when stressed?

Yes, dogs may yawn when stressed. Yawning is often one of the first signs that a dog is stressed, and is a subtle sign for you to change your dog’s environment or your behavior opens in a new tab .

Why does my dog yawn so much?

Your dog might be yawning frequently due to stress, pain, or exhaustion.

