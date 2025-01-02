7 Reasons Why Your Dog Is Following You to the Bathroom

Having a loyal companion is great, but sometimes you just need some privacy.

We can all agree that sometimes dogs do things that we find peculiar. One such behavior is following us to the bathroom. Do they go to the bathroom with us because we go with them? That sounds reasonable, but according to animal behaviorists, that is not the answer. They do, however, follow us to the bathroom due to everything from bonding to curiosity.

By the end of this article, you will have a clearer understanding of why your dog accompanies you to the bathroom. And if that bothers you, you’ll also learn some tips on how to change the behavior.

These reasons are most often companionship, curiosity, a need to protect you, and attention.

If you don’t like them following you into the bathroom, you can modify the behavior.

Top reasons why your dog may be following you to the bathroom

You probably don’t wonder why your dog follows you anywhere else. But why the bathroom? Your dog has adopted this behavior for numerous reasons. Below are the most common ones.

1. It’s a bonding behavior.

Dogs are very social creatures and like to follow you just about everywhere you go. They see you as their pack leader and want to be close to you, even in your most private moments. They don’t know it’s a private moment. To them, it’s just another area of their home. If they tend to follow you everywhere else, why not the bathroom? They thrive on forming strong bonds with you.

Many dogs also feel more secure when they’re near their pet parent. Following you into the bathroom adds to the security they feel when they’re near you anywhere. Over time, this bonding behavior becomes even more profound.

2. They have anxiety or are afraid of missing out.

When your dog sees you walking away into another room, they may feel anxious. And if they suffer from separation anxiety, following you into the bathroom is just an expression of what they feel when you leave home. The bathroom may seem like a short distance to you. But to your dog, it may feel like it’s an unbearable separation. Following you alleviates that anxiety.

In addition, some dogs are afraid of missing out. They want to be part of everything you experience, even if it seems boring to you. To them, what you’re doing is not the fun part — being with you is.

3. It’s their safety and protection instinct.

Dogs are pack animals and feel responsible for protecting the pack’s other members. Although the bathroom is not a hidden threat, it is a small, enclosed, vulnerable space. Dogs want to protect you and ensure your safety, so following you to the bathroom is an instinct for safety and protection.

Some breeds, such as German Shepherds or Rottweilers, are especially geared toward guarding behavior. They feel they must protect you from hidden (or imaginary) dangers by following you to the bathroom.

4. They are showing attention-seeking behavior.

Dogs really like attention. When you adopted your dog, you may have found it cute when they followed you into the bathroom. You may have pet your pup, cuddled with them, or even given them a treat. Dogs are smart, and it doesn’t take long for them to catch onto the fact that following you to the bathroom comes with rewards.

5. They are curious.

Dogs are naturally curious and thoroughly enjoy exploring their surroundings regardless of where they are. The bathroom has running water, a toilet flushing, and an array of exciting objects. As puppies, they are even more curious and can be thoroughly entertained while you’re in the bathroom.

6. They like different scents.

Bathrooms have many scents, from pleasant soaps, shampoos, and perfumes to other less pleasant odors. Dogs are known for their keen senses of smell, and following you to the bathroom could offer them a very exciting experience. It could also give them information about their surroundings.

7. It’s an established routine for them.

Following you to the bathroom is a habit for your pup. If your dog has been with you a long time and accompanying you to the bathroom has been something they have always done, it’s probably become a habit. Dogs thrive on predictability.

How to manage or modify this behavior

If you find your dog’s bathroom behavior cute or affectionate, you may be perfectly happy leaving them alone. However, if you’d rather have your personal space, here are some tips to modify this behavior opens in a new tab .

Ignore your dog when they follow you to the bathroom. If they are seeking attention and you don’t reward them, they will learn there’s nothing in it for them.

Conversely, reward your pet when they don’t follow you. Positive reinforcement works wonders. Offer treats or praise.

Ensure your dog has a comfortable, secure space to relax when you’re not around. This could be a crate, dog bed, or cozy corner filled with favorite toys. This can decrease insecurity and their need to follow you everywhere.

Go back to training, particularly the “stay” command. Gradually teach your dog to stay outside the bathroom door. Either close the door or use baby gates to limit access. Then, give positive reinforcement.

Consult a professional: If your dog’s behavior stems from severe anxiety, consult a veterinarian or a professional dog trainer. They can tailor advice and strategies to address the root cause of this behavior in your dog. In some cases, behavior modification plans or even medications might be recommended to ease severe anxiety.

Bottom line

Your dog’s behavior of following you to the bathroom is often an expression of love, instinct, or just habit.

Understanding the reasons why they’re doing this may help you decide whether to embrace this behavior or take steps to change it.

Either way, your dog’s devotion to you is evident, and you should embrace it while maintaining boundaries that work for both of you.

