W hen to be concerned and what to do about it.

My dog, Willy, hides under the bathroom sink during thunderstorms. Sometimes my family finds him in an upstairs closet, and once I found him wedged behind the toilet. If he could hide under the bed, I’m sure he would — but it’s a platform bed, so there’s no room.

Loud noises such as thunder, fireworks, or a car alarm are scary for dogs. They may whine, pace, pant, or bark. Often, they’ll hide, and the space under beds seems to be a common place for dogs to cower. That’s especially true if they already associate the bedroom with comfort and security.

Why do dogs hide under the bed?

Alicia Collins, professional trainer, is the founder and CEO at K9 Activity Club & Lodge opens in a new tab . She says sometimes dogs choose to hide under the bed because it’s cozy and den-like. “If they are hiding because of fear opens in a new tab or anxiety,” she says, “you might want to take some steps to help them overcome the desire to hide.”

8 reasons why your dog is hiding under the bed

Feeling scared or afraid

“Hiding under the bed is a reasonable response to something scary, since being out in the open could leave them open to harm,” Collins says. “It’s smart to seek shelter, assess the danger, and come out when it’s safe.”

If the fear isn’t addressed, the behavior can escalate. The next time your dog is scared of a loud noise you can’t avoid, try speaking calmly to them, patting them gently (they might be trembling), and creating some positive association with the event by giving them treats or a toy.

Loud noises

Like Willy’s urge to hide when thunder rumbles, Collins said hiding is a normal response to fear of loud noises. “Big scary noises warrant a quick place to hide and under the bed is the perfect place to wait it out,” she says. “The next question is, ‘How quickly do they recover from that scary loud noise?’” You can help your dog recover by speaking calmly to them and creating some positive association with the event by giving them treats or a play session.

Feeling protective about something they’ve found

When he was a puppy, Willy stole my kids’ socks and hid them under the porch. If I could squeeze under there, I’m certain I’d find a pile of long-lost socks. Your dog might be saying, “‘Can’t get me under here!’” Collins says. “Finding a place to hide with high-value items is smart, even if it’s frustrating.”

Sickness or injury

We’ve all heard that sick or injured wild animals will go alone into the forest to die. Hiding can be your dog’s evolutionary response to illness. “Natural instincts can kick in, and dogs who are sick or injured will seek a safe place to protect themselves from predators, even if there’s no real threat around,” Collins says.

Look for other out-of-the-ordinary behaviors such as loss of appetite, lethargy, paw-licking, and refusing to go outside. Did they eat something that made them sick, like chocolate? More obvious signs of illness include vomiting, diarrhea, runny eyes and nose, stiffness, and difficulty pooping. If your dog is older, it’s also possible that they can become more anxious as their hearing and vision change, which may lead them to feel unsettled.

Looking for food

Unless you’re in the habit of stashing bones under your bed, Collin says this is not a likely reason for a dog to hide under a bed. They may, however, hide under the kitchen table if food is what they’re after.

Change in their environment

The arrival of a new baby, persistent loud noises from the renovation next door, or a houseguest who’s not a dog person can scatter a dog. “Any type of worry would drive them to seek a quiet place to wait out the potential threat,” Collins says.

Just wants privacy

“Dogs don’t necessarily want privacy in the same way people do,” Collins says. “But they could be looking for a quiet place to retreat to.”

Someone they don’t like is at your house

Dogs don’t tend to make themselves scarce as much as cats when visitors arrive, but if they don’t like someone (or sense someone doesn’t like them) they might hide from that person. “Hiding under the bed from a person they perceive as a threat, or maybe a kid that is just too much, seems like a reasonable reason to hide,” Collins says.

Should you stop your dog from hiding under the bed?

Some dogs will hide under the bed to feel safe in uncertain situations. “Hiding from an annoying child or just resting under the bed because it’s comfortable is fine if you're OK with it,” Collins says. She recommends stopping the behavior if it stems from fear, anxiety, or illness. “If they are sick or injured, you will need to access the injury/illness and monitor them where you can easily see them.”

How to get your dog to stop hiding under the bed

If the behavior has been going on awhile, Collins says it’s tricky to address. “The best course of action is to anticipate when it’s likely to happen, and set up an alternative option to prevent it,” she says. “Blocking the bed or shutting the door to the bedroom is an easy first step.”

Provide a dedicated safe space for your dog

Remember Snoopy’s dog house? Set up a safe, cozy space for your dog, and reward them when they use it. “Setting up a cozy crate that mimics a hiding place is easier for you to control and might be a good alternative,” Collins says.

Use positive reinforcement training

“Getting a dog out from hiding under the bed can take skill, patience, and maybe a little of both,” Collins says. “Use a sweet voice and bribe them with treats if necessary, or simply wait them out. Use that time to formulate your action plan for next time.”

Consult a vet for your dog’s anxiety

If a dog is frequently hiding under the bed and shaking or trembling, they might suffer from anxiety opens in a new tab . Consult a trainer or vet to determine the source of the anxiety and consider an anxiety-relief product. opens in a new tab “No person or dog enjoys being scared or anxious,” Collins says. “We always want to help guide our dogs out of fear or anxiety.”

What’s the difference between sleeping vs. hiding under the bed?

Your pup’s body language will tell you if they’re napping comfortably under the bed or hiding from a perceived threat. Some dogs like to burrow under blankets opens in a new tab that might have fallen from the bed to the floor.

When is hiding under the bed a cause for concern?

“Hiding under the bed is concerning if it becomes the dog’s main way to deal with a problem. If that is the case, or they are trying to bite you, it’s time to get the help of a professional,” Collins says.

Bottom line

Dogs hide under the bed for several reasons, the most common being fear of something in their environment.

Other reasons include protecting something they’ve found, a change in their environment, a guest they don’t like, or a simple desire to retreat to a quiet place.

If the behavior is accompanied by signs of sickness or injury, consult a veterinarian.

FAQs

Why is my dog hiding under the couch all of a sudden?

A dog’s sudden instinct to hide under the couch is connected to their evolution in den-like environments. If they do this, try to figure out if something in their environment is scaring them.

What does it mean when my dog hides under the bed?

A lot of times it means a dog is trying to get away from a perceived threat such as a loud noise.

Why is my dog acting strange and hiding all of a sudden?

Look for a change in your environment. Is there new construction noise? A prolonged windstorm? A change in schedule or a loud house guest? All of these factors can lead a dog to hide.

Do dogs hide when they’re sick?

Many dogs do hide when they’re sick, because hiding can be an evolutionary response to illness.