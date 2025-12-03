It’s one of the cutest things two dogs can do: One pup puts a paw on the other, as they gaze at each other with that look. But what are these games of footsie actually about?

You’ve definitely seen it. Maybe your dog was whining beseechingly while bowing and gesturing toward a friend with their paw, as if to beckon them into play. Or perhaps you caught your pup bopping a pal on the back. Depending on the dogs and what they’re up to (and where), these maneuvers can signal all sorts of motivations. And according to Katenna Jones opens in new tab , associate certified applied animal behaviorist, it’s important for pet parents to pay close attention when it happens.

Whenever two dogs interact in any way, we can think of it as a conversation. And just like with your own conversations, you’ll notice a definite tone. It might be “polite and respectful,” Jones says, “or it might be rude and obnoxious.” The tenor of the exchange will dictate what (if anything) you need to do about it.

“Depending on how either responds, things can escalate further into a physical altercation,” Jones says. “Just like with human arguments, the ‘fault’ rarely lies entirely on one side.”

Here’s how to understand your dog’s footwork — and how to know when it’s time to get involved.

Why do dogs put their paws on each other?

This answer will vary based on all sorts of factors, including the individual dog’s personality, the context and activity, and their relationship with the other dog. But generally, there are a few common reasons.

They want attention.

If your dog is pawing at another pup, there’s a chance they’re craving some social engagement. In these cases, board-certified veterinary behaviorist Camille Squair opens in new tab says, “You’ll see dogs kind of doing a little high-pitched whine.”

They want to play.

Another version of seeking quality time: Dogs sometimes pat one another with their paws when they want to have some fun. According to Jones, “One example is a kind of ‘pounce’ where the dog ‘bounces’ on the other dog with both front feet positioned together in a sharp, driving, shoving type of movement, likely making contact with the torso or shoulder area.”

In these cases, your dog might be trying to play, chase, or wrestle — though, as Jones warns, “it can be a rude or overly energetic invitation.”

They’re feeling assertive.

Dogs’ relationships tend to be deferential, Squair says, and sometimes, dogs can put their paws on one another to get more information about the relationship. “If a dog puts a paw on the other dog’s back, it isn’t necessarily an antagonistic behavior,” she says. Still, it’s important to watch the interaction for signs of discomfort.

They’re feeling self-protective.

Just like some dogs like to test the power dynamics of the relationship with a little tap, others use their paws to establish boundaries. In some cases, Jones says, dogs might gently place their paws on one another, straighten a front leg, or even make a pushing motion as if to say, knock it off or don’t even think about it.

“This behavior often happens when an older, calmer, or more controlling dog is attempting to limit the movement of a younger, obnoxious, or highly energetic dog,” Jones says.

They’re feeling cuddly.

Some dogs use their arms to cuddle opens in new tab just like we do. If you see pups with their “paws draped over each other,” Squair says you could be witnessing a moment of closeness.

How do I know why my dog is pawing another dog?

As with so many things, it all comes down to body language. Watch how both dogs behave before, during, and after the interaction to get a sense of how they’re feeling.

If your dog is being more assertive or antagonistic, you might see:

If the behavior is more playful or socially curious, on the other hand, you could see:

Loose body language

Pawing toward another dog to engage in play

Mouth and lips loose

Ears relaxed, floppy

Soft eyes

When does this behavior become a problem?

As cute as this maneuver can be, it does become an issue in certain situations.

When the other dog isn’t into it

Remember when we said to check both dogs’ body language? Not all dogs love having another dog’s foot touch their bodies. If your dog’s paw play is causing the other pup discomfort, it’s important to step in and avoid reinforcing the behavior.

“If your dog is being rude to another dog, you should intervene to prevent practicing bad habits and also to avoid escalation,” Jones says. “Likewise, if your dog is being harassed, especially if they have been patient, you should absolutely intervene on their behalf. Don’t let your dog be a bully or be bullied.”

Potential interventions can include calling your dog’s name, asking both dogs to sit, or engaging them in another behavior to redirect their attention. Remain calm and neutral, avoid scolding, and keep them separated for a period of time.

“If the two dogs have an established, on-going, dynamic, relationship, it will probably work itself out and be just fine,” Jones says. “If not, I would advise watching very closely, especially if there are resources around (such as favorite humans, preferred toys, delicious food, etc.).”

When it’s a stress indicator

If your dog frequently uses their paws to get attention, you might ask yourself whether they often do so during stressful situations, like ahead of or during storms. “Do they seem more distressed when they’re doing that?” Squair asks. “Does it seem intense?”

When our dogs seek attention, Squair says, “They’re not doing it for nothing. They’re not doing it just to be annoying. Sometimes, it can just be purely connection-seeking.”

