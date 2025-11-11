Whale Eyes Dog Behavior Explained: Stress or Warning Sign?
Yes, your pup may be giving you side-eye. But this can also be a sign of bigger issues.
In This Article:
What Are Whale Eyes in Dogs? What Causes Whale Eyes in Dogs? Medical Issues What to Do When Your Dog Has Whale Eyes
Dogs’ eyes are very expressive. One look of sleepy contentment can suggest they would do anything for you to keep petting them — while a fixed stare at your snack says they want what you’re eating, and they want it now. But one confusing dog eye expression is the whale eye or side-eye. It could be a dog’s way of saying, “You want me to do what?” or their way of letting you know they’re not completely comfortable.
The whale eye expression may cross your dog’s face from time to time, so you’ll want to fully understand the meaning of it to ensure your dog is OK.