Whale Eyes Dog Behavior Explained: Stress or Warning Sign?

Yes, your pup may be giving you side-eye. But this can also be a sign of bigger issues.

Dogs’ eyes are very expressive. One look of sleepy contentment can suggest they would do anything for you to keep petting them — while a fixed stare at your snack says they want what you’re eating, and they want it now. But one confusing dog eye expression is the whale eye or side-eye. It could be a dog’s way of saying, “You want me to do what?” or their way of letting you know they’re not completely comfortable.

The whale eye expression may cross your dog’s face from time to time, so you’ll want to fully understand the meaning of it to ensure your dog is OK.

Main takeaways “Whale eyes” refer to when the white shows on one side of a dog’s eye, while the pupil looks to the other side. In people, we often call this the side eye.

Whale eyes often point to stress, anxiety, uncertainty, or fear in dogs. It can also indicate aggression or a medical problem.

Seeing whale eyes once or twice, especially in new situations, usually isn’t a big deal. But if your dog starts exhibiting whale eyes more frequently or is showing other signs, you’ll need to do something.