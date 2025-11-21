What It Really Means When a Dog Shows You Their Belly · Kinship

Skip to main content

The 2025 gift guide: cookies, toys, cozy beds, and more!

What It Really Means When a Dog Shows You Their Belly

It’s not always for rub-downs and attention...

by Lauren Dixon
November 21, 2025
Small dog showing its belly outside in the grass.
Inti St. Clair / Adobe Stock

You’re arriving at your friend’s home, and their dog is greeting you at the door. They’re happy you’re here! Their tail is wagging, their tongue is out, and they flop onto the floor, showing their tummy. 

Are they simply begging for belly rubs, or should you have caution before going for it? 

Typically, dogs flipping onto their backs to show their stomachs means they’re begging for belly rubs, but the true reason why they’re showing their belly is a mystery. “We’d really have to talk to dogs directly, but I’m sure there are some dogs that get some pressure off their back by laying on it” or are scratching their backs, says Brian Lee, a Los Angeles-based dog behaviorist and owner at Way of the Dog.

If they’re truly scared, dogs won’t show their bellies. They need some confidence to be expose themselves in that way, Lee says. “That’s why you see your dog laying on his back while sleeping. Obviously, if it didn’t feel it was a safe environment, it wouldn’t sleep that way.” 

How much do you spend on your pet per year?