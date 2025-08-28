Some dogs simply love to roll in the dirt. It almost seems like they get a smile on their face as they do their best summertime version of a snow angel (except mud does not melt off, unfortunately).

“Dogs rolling in the mud and dirt is a natural behavior,” says veterinarian Dr. Kevin Przybylski medical director at MedVet Dayton opens in new tab in Dayton, Ohio. “I don’t know if I fully understand why dogs do it. To a certain extent, wildlife rolls in mud.” They seem to enjoy the deep back scratch from a good writhe, or they might be getting energy out due to boredom opens in new tab .

While these instincts aren’t wrong or bad, pet parents should be cautious of the potential parasites, bacteria, and fungus that also favor dirt and mud. The dirty facts are never easy to stomach, but let’s get into it.

What’s in the dirt — other than soil?

The top concern among veterinarians is Leptospira bacteria. Commonly spread through rodents, skunks, raccoons, and foxes, Leptospira can lead to leptospirosis, which causes kidney and/or liver damage that could even lead to failure of these organs. This is a serious and sometimes fatal disease, especially for dogs who have not been vaccinated against it.