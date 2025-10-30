Why Do So Many Dogs Seem to Hate Men?

It’s the kind of joke that writes itself: Dogs hate men? Relatable!

Yes, yes, I know, #NotAllMen, but apparently, #NotAllDogs got the memo. Research has confirmed what many a dog parent has likely already noticed: A lot of dogs seem to get cagey around men, no matter how wonderful they might be on the inside. For example, one study opens in new tab published in 1999 suggested that dogs “may be more defensively aggressive towards men than women.” But why is that?

We might not be able to read dogs’ minds, but experts can at least come up with a few plausible hypotheses as to why so many dogs seem to throw their hackles up the moment even the sweetest man walks through the door. They also have a few suggestions for dog parents hoping to make their pups tolerate dudes better.

Why are so many dogs afraid of men?

As fun as it might be to joke about how our dogs hate all men, Dr. Zenithson Ng, clinical professor for the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences at the University of Tennessee’s Institute of Agriculture College of Veterinary Medicine, emphasizes that it’s important not to generalize that all dogs hate men or to stereotype men as inherently threatening.