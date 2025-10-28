Here’s how to tell the difference between this behavior being cute and concerning.

We’ve all been there before: You’ve spent hundreds of dollars on bougie dog beds and blankets, setting up the perfect place for your pup to settle down at night. You’ve followed all of the advice and chosen a spot for them that seems comfortable, warm, and safe.

Despite that, you still find them snoozing in places they’re not supposed to. Maybe it’s in your bed, burrowed under the covers. Maybe they love that armchair in the corner you’ve been trying to keep free of dog hair. Or maybe, when you’re running around trying to look for your dog, you find them snuggled under your bed.



Dogs are very talented at finding cozy places to sleep and relax, and for many of our pooches, the coziest place of all seems to be under our human-sized beds. But why? What is it about sleeping under the bed that so many dogs seem to love? And should we ever worry about this?

Sleeping under your bed makes dogs feel safe and protected.

If you’re concerned, make sure that the space under your bed is obstacle-free.

Your dog may sleep under your bed because of past trauma or anxiety.

Is it OK for dogs to sleep under the bed?

The space under your bed is cozy, dark, and comfortable. In short, if your dog sleeps under the bed and seems happy and healthy, there’s no reason to worry. However, if you have any reason to be concerned — or they seem anxious — you should reach out to your vet.

