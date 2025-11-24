5 Ways Dogs Say ‘Thank You’

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means many of us are (hopefully) about to spend a bit more time than usual thinking about gratitude. It’s the day for giving thanks, after all. But as we dig into our plates full of stuffing and build towering mashed potato volcanos, our dogs will likely spend most of the afternoon wondering why so many strange people have gathered in their homes — and how long it will take for us to drag ourselves out from our carb-induced naps to take them outside.

Gratitude works a little differently in the canine world, and not just because their emotional experiences of the world are distinct from our own. On one hand, says Alana Stevenson opens in new tab , animal behaviorist, trainer, and author opens in new tab , dogs often don’t get enough credit for how intelligent, emotional, and intuitive they can be. On the other hand, as IAABC certified dog behavior counselor and author opens in new tab Gary Abelov opens in new tab points out, they can’t exactly send us a thank-you note whenever we do something nice for them.

“I can’t say that I've ever seen a dog expressing their gratitude like, say, ‘Since you gave me that fabulous treat, I'm going to make your bed for you,’” Abelov says. “I think they express their gratitude just by loving us, which they do pretty unconditionally.”

Like many of our pups’ inner experiences, their sense of thankfulness is a little hard for experts to pin down. That said, Abelov and Stevenson do believe that those who share a close bond with their pups will likely see a doggie version of appreciation in the way they behave around us every day. You just have to be open to their specific cues. Here are some of them.