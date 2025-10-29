Why Your Dog’s Eye Contact Isn’t Always a Good Thing

We all love when our dogs look at us, making eye contact with their beautiful soulful eyes. Prolonged eye contact is linked to love because it can release the love/hug hormone oxytocin, which helps to foster bonding. Many pet parents perceive attention-requesting behaviours, such as eye contact, pawing or their dog following them around the house, as signs of deep affection. But what if some of these adorable behaviours actually signal something else – something rooted in stress rather than love?

Just like humans, dogs have a complex nervous system that governs how they respond to their environment. When that system becomes dysregulate certain behaviours – even those that appear fairly straightforward – can actually be coping mechanisms for anxiety. Understanding your dog’s body language can help you spot signs of distress early and support their emotional wellbeing.

Main Takeaways ‘Sweet’ attention-seeking behaviours – eye contact, pawing, following – can sometimes be stress responses, not affection.

Dysregulation in a dog’s nervous system can make everyday environments feel unsafe, leading to clinginess, hypervigilance and vocalisation.

There are ways to help dogs shift from anxious attachment towards calm, secure connection.

How your dog’s nervous system affects behaviour

A dog’s behaviour isn’t just attributed to training or temperament, it’s a reflection of their canine nervous system. This system governs how your dog reacts to stimuli, regulates stress and returns to a state of calm after an exciting or fearful situation.

When a dog feels safe, their nervous system operates in balance. They can rest, play, eat and engage socially with ease. But when stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline take over, it can lead to a dog who is more hypervigilant when out in the world. You may see that your dog regularly displays one of the four commonly recognised responses to stimulus: fight, flight, freeze or fawn.