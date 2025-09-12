Wait, have we been getting it wrong this whole time?!

Despite being obsessed with dogs my entire life, I only became a dog mum seven years ago, and the whole experience has been a huge learning curve. Like many people, I used to assume a tail wag meant a dog was happy, but my time living with my own dogs and working with reactive street dogs helped me understand this isn’t always the case.

Turns out I’m not alone – clinical animal behaviourist Emily Birch opens in new tab says pet parents often misinterpret dog behaviour. “I see this a lot, especially because we often add our human spin to it. I do think it’s getting better, but the misinterpretations are still there.”

When it comes to our dogs licking us, we’re often guilty of anthropomorphism, projecting our human emotions and behaviour onto our very much unhuman dogs, and assuming that our beloved pets are giving us kisses. Sadly, I hate to break it to you, but dogs don’t give kisses in the way humans do, because they don’t use the same body language that we do.

So, if they’re not kissing us, what are they doing? Whether it’s investigating new smells, looking for attention, or telling us to back off, here are all the reasons your dog might be licking you.