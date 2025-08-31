Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Licking My Feet?
The science behind your dog’s foot fetish
It’s the wet, tickling sensation that all dog parents have experienced: your dog licking your feet. Whether it’s when you’ve come back from a sweaty run or got out of the shower, some dogs can’t get enough. And you’ve probably wondered why they seem to love this rather odd activity. While we may find it a little disgusting, it’s actually a very normal behaviour in dog world.
From figuring out where you’ve been and what you’ve been doing to bonding with you, read on for all the reasons why your dog loves your feet.
It’s stimulation
One of the big reasons is simply because your feet smell. And as we all know, dogs’ main goal in life is to sniff, thanks to their sense of smell being so much better than ours. (Around 1,000 to 10,000 timesopens in new tab better than humans, in fact.)
Now, we may not like the smell of our feet. But for our dogs, the scent contains lots of information, including biological information from you and scent particles that you’ve picked up from wherever you’ve been. Plus, a healthy dose of salty sweat, which some dogs particularly love.