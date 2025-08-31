It’s the wet, tickling sensation that all dog parents have experienced: your dog licking your feet. Whether it’s when you’ve come back from a sweaty run or got out of the shower, some dogs can’t get enough. And you’ve probably wondered why they seem to love this rather odd activity. While we may find it a little disgusting, it’s actually a very normal behaviour in dog world.

From figuring out where you’ve been and what you’ve been doing to bonding with you, read on for all the reasons why your dog loves your feet.

Main Takeaways Feet licking is normal dog behaviour – it can be driven by scent, bonding, self-soothing or simply habit.

Excessive or compulsive licking may point to stress, anxiety or even underlying medical issues, so a vet check is wise if it escalates.

You can manage or redirect it – from socks, barriers and clean feet, to training cues, lick mats or puzzle toys.

It’s stimulation

One of the big reasons is simply because your feet smell. And as we all know, dogs’ main goal in life is to sniff, thanks to their sense of smell being so much better than ours. (Around 1,000 to 10,000 times opens in new tab better than humans, in fact.)

Now, we may not like the smell of our feet. But for our dogs, the scent contains lots of information, including biological information from you and scent particles that you’ve picked up from wherever you’ve been. Plus, a healthy dose of salty sweat, which some dogs particularly love.