There’s no doubt about it, as much as we love our dogs, their excessive barking can be annoying, especially when we’re trying to work, or watch Netflix. Does your dog kick off any time someone has the audacity to walk past your window or ring your doorbell? Then you might be interested in the ‘Thank You Theory’.

While sudden barking is both startling and annoying, it’s important to remember that our dogs bark for a reason, as a way of communicating their needs. My dog, Sherlock, will bark his head off any time he deems someone to be standing too close to our gate, and I slowly realised that he was just doing his ‘job’ of trying to protect us. So, instead of being annoyed, I started saying, “Thank you for keeping us safe”.

Pet parenting deals, just for our kin Get (totally free) deals for food, treats, accessories, tech and way more pet parenting must-haves. Get Deals

I later learned that there’s actually a whole training theory based around this, called the ‘Thank You Theory’ or the ‘Thank You for Barking Theory’. Now, it may sound counterintuitive to thank a dog for doing something you hate, but this theory has legs, and is grounded in positive reinforcement and embracing natural dog behaviour.

Curious? Let’s see how it works.