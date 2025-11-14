Every autumn, as the leaves pile up and the breeze begins to prick my skin with a faint chill, I think about one thing: a video I saw years ago of a dog running laps through his backyard. Every few moments, the pup would find a new leaf pile and dive in at full speed, burrowing through the mountain before popping out the other side and sprinting toward a new heap. It’s the kind of happiness to which most of us aspire — the reckless abandon of a child, but covered in fur and running on four legs.

This year, I decided to search for it and, to my surprise, could not. Instead, I discovered that whoever that dog was had been eclipsed by several other hounds, all of whom seem to have better search optimization. (Ah, how the web has changed!) Still, to my delight, there is no shortage of videos of dogs getting very, very excited about the leaves. A chief mascot of this season appears to be a Labrador named Stella, opens in new tab whose profile has risen enough to merit a broadcast news feature opens in new tab .

@cbsmornings In an increasingly outraged America, even a fall leaf pile is subject to controversy, with neighbors debating how best to manage the shedding trees, while also being angry at tourists who come to see the bright colors. But annually in Jody Hartman’s Freeport, Maine front yard, pups Stella and Mabel @dognamedstella ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

All of this got me wondering: Why do dogs get so excited? Is this the level of joy we’d all be able to embrace in our adult lives, were it not for tedious human realities like jobs, bills, and laundry day? Or are dogs somehow specially wired for enhanced joie de vivre? There was only one way to find out, so I asked the experts to break it all down for me.

Why do dogs get so hyped?

There’s no denying that many dogs can get rambunctious when properly stimulated. We’ve all seen those videos of dogs going absolutely gonzo opens in new tab when they hear the word “walk,” or running into walls at full speed opens in new tab when they have the zoomies. But according to applied animal behaviorist Renee Rhoades opens in new tab , our pups’ nervous systems don’t function that differently from our own.