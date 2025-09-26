I’m half asleep as I hear the tip tap of my dog Lucy’s paws as she trots along the wooden floor in our bedroom. There’s a pause, I can feel her presence at the end of our bed. She sits like a good girl, her nose peeks over the top of the duvet. It’s probably about 6am, the light sneaking in through the curtains. “Come on then,” I’ll say, my eyes squinting in the semi-dark as Lucy jumps in between my husband and I.

It’s my favourite moment of the day, it’s how we wake up each morning. In fact, our AM snuggles have become our routine. And as I observe the quotidian of our lives together, I’ve noticed that Lucy is at her snuggliest in the morning. It’s the time of day she gives out most of her affection. And I savour every second of it. Her warm body coiled into mine.

If your dog’s extra cuddly in the morning, too, it turns out, there’s multiple reasons for it. Veterinarian Dr Berkcan Yanar opens in new tab believes we can understand more about dogs being affectionate in the morning by looking in more depth at both their biology and behaviour, here’s what I found out.

Main Takeaways Morning cuddles release oxytocin in dogs, reducing stress and strengthening bonds.

Dogs seek closeness for safety, warmth and reaffirming their “pack” connection.

Affection is self-rewarding for dogs, making morning cuddles a habit they love to repeat.

The biological reasons behind morning cuddles

Biologically, Dr Yanar explains that the circadian rhythms of dogs influence their mood and energy. “During the night, their bodies are going through a time of fasting,” he explains. “And cortisol is the hormone that wakes them up and helps them deal with stress” – which in dogs is, apparently, at its highest in the mornings.