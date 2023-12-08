Is Your Puppy Sleeping Enough?
Four signs your puppy is ready for a nap
Share Article
I’m not a jealous person by nature, but I felt such envy recently when a client told me that both of her (unrelated) adolescent dogs take two to three-hour naps each afternoon, and at the same time, no less. One of the dogs sleeps so soundly that you could hoover right outside their crate and not wake them up, though the other is likely to awaken in response to loud noises. This type of long scheduled nap, in addition to a long night-time sleep, isn’t that common in older dogs.
Most adult dogs nap on and off during the day and seemingly relish a little extra rest. Though dogs sleep more than people, they are often more flexible about how that sleep is allocated through the day.
How long should dogs nap?
Dogs need more sleep than people, and some napping is typical. It’s not unusual for adult dogs to sleep 14 hours a day, while puppies often sleep closer to 18 hours each day, although sometimes all this sleep happens in a lot of little nap sessions rather than a few bigger ones.
Signs your puppy needs a nap
Some of the signs that a puppy needs a nap are obvious – yawning, lying down, struggling to keep their eyes open – but other signals may be more confusing. Sometimes a puppy is all wound up and acting crazy, and it seems that what they need is more activity and stimulation. In fact, what they really need is a nap.
Though it’s counter-intuitive, those bursts of loopy behaviour can be a sign of fatigue. Many puppies become very mouthy when they are tired and in desperate need of rest.
Too many naps?
If you notice changes in sleep patterns or the need for excessive sleep, it may indicate health issues. Concerns can range from something manageable, like requiring higher-quality nutrition, to as serious as life-threatening as cancer. As always, reach out to your veterinarian with any questions or concerns.
Karen B. London, PhD, CAAB, CPDT-KA
Karen B. London is a certified applied animal behaviorist (CAAB) and certified professional dog trainer (CPDT) who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral issues, including aggression. She has written for a variety of magazines including The Bark, Clean Run, and the APDT Chronicle of the Dog, and has published in scientific journals including Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology, Ethology, Ecology, and Evolution, the Journal of Insect Behavior, and Insectes Sociaux. She is the author of seven books about dog training and canine behavior, including the forthcoming My Dog's Mystery Adventure: And Other Stories From a Canine Behaviorist and Dog Trainer.
Related articles
My Dog Sleeps All Day – Is that Normal?
Dogs need more sleep than humans. Here’s how much is healthy
Why Is My Dog Twitching In Their Sleep?
No need to panic, but keep that video you took in case a vet needs to see it
What Are the Effects of Sleeping With Your Dog in Bed?
There are pros and cons of sleeping with your dog – for both of you
How to Prepare Your Pup For Daycare and Dog Walkers
Set your pup up for success