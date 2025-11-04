Should Your Dog Be Drinking Electrolytes?

In the human world, electrolyte supplements come in handy for all sorts of situations. They can help us recover after a hard workout, refresh on hot days, and regulate our fluid balance while sick. (If I’ve got the flu, you better believe I’ll be cradling my emotional support Gatorade.) An egg, bacon, and cheese bagel sandwich and Pedialyte combo may have been your go-to after the more particularly wild nights of your 20s.

But what about our dogs? Did Air Bud ever secretly crave a nice, cool sports drink? And for that matter, is it even healthy for dogs to take electrolytes?

Just like in humans, electrolytes are vital for our dogs’ health. And according to two veterinary experts who spoke with Kinship, electrolyte supplements can be helpful for dogs facing specific health issues. At the same time, it’s important to confirm they’re actually needed. In some cases, unnecessary electrolytes can do more harm than good.

“Balanced electrolytes are very important,” says Dr. Jerry Klein, veterinary consultant for Corey’s Canine Corner. “In fact, balanced electrolytes are essential for life.” At the same time, he says, this is not a “wing it” situation. “If you are giving electrolytes on a regular basis, you should consult your veterinarian.”