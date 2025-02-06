Water is often called the essence of life because we need it to survive and thrive. Dogs are no different; that’s why it’s concerning when a dog won’t drink water. There are many reasons why this happens. Some are easy fixes, but many call for a trip to the vet.

Why won’t my dog drink water?

Reasons for a dog to stop drinking water range from an individual dog’s preference, to lack of interest, to inability to drink. Some causes require some changes at home, like keeping water more fresh, while others, like systemic illness or pain, require medical intervention. Fixing a dog’s lack of water intake may require changing the water, changing aspects of the environment, or addressing underlying health issues.

Water intake is often used as a gauge for illness or recovery, making any changes a cause for concern. A worried pet parent might say, “My sick dog won’t drink water,” or “My dog won’t drink water but will eat ice.” Similarly, after a medical procedure, a dog recently discharged from the hospital may prompt concerns like, “My dog won’t drink water after surgery.”

My dog won’t drink water: Top seven reasons

Some dogs naturally drink more water than others, but every dog needs water opens in a new tab to stay hydrated in order to stay healthy. A sudden lack of water intake can be a sign of a medical problem and should not be ignored. Here are some possible reasons why a dog may stop drinking water:

Dental issues

Dental issues in dogs are often painful and can cause a dog to not want to eat or drink. Imagine taking a sip of ice-cold water when you have a sensitive toothache — your dog may experience similar discomfort. Signs of dental disease in dogs opens in a new tab include bad breath, poor appetite, drooling, facial swelling, and red or inflamed gums.

Eating wet food

Wet food has a higher content than dry kibble — about seven times as much water. Wet food typically contains about 75 percent moisture, so many dogs eating wet food won’t feel the need to drink much water if they’re already well hydrated. Many dogs that transition from dry kibble to wet food won’t feel the need to drink as much due to the sudden uptick of water in their food.

Musculoskeletal pain

Arthritis or neck pain opens in a new tab can make bending down to get a drink of water unbearable, and some dogs will choose to be thirsty rather than endure the pain. Discomfort associated with lapping up water and swallowing can deter dogs from drinking. Pain or difficulty drinking can arise from issues with the mouth, jaw, or esophagus.

Nausea

Systemic illnesses like kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes, or cancer can lead to nausea, loss of appetite, and general malaise opens in a new tab . When pet parents report vomiting, one of the first questions we ask is, “Can they hold down water?” If a dog is so nauseated that even a small drink triggers vomiting, they may avoid water altogether to avoid the inevitable nausea and vomiting. When combined with the fluid losses from vomiting and diarrhea, this can worsen dehydration quickly.

Stress and anxiety

A dog’s anxiety opens in a new tab can have a dramatic effect on their routine behaviors. A stressed out dog may pee in inappropriate places, bark incessantly, or pace back and forth instead of resting. A dog in an unfamiliar environment or a stressful situation may refuse food or water until they feel more at ease.

Flavor

Just like their parents, dogs love clean, fresh water. They may not touch it if they see old water with suspicious floaties, for example. Although dogs have fewer tastebuds than humans (they have around 1,700, while we have around 9,000), they do have water-specific receptors on the tip of their tongue. While dogs generally aren’t picky enough to only drink water straight from a pristine mountain spring, they may have a preference for water from the kitchen tap, rather than the garden hose.

Water bowl issues

Water bowl cleanliness, material, and location can affect a dog’s willingness to drink. A dirty water bowl opens in a new tab can give water an unappetizing smell or taste. Some dogs may prefer a ceramic or metal bowl if they detect that a plastic bowl is giving their water a slight plasticky flavor (similar to how some bottled waters seem to absorb the taste of their container).

The water bowl’s location can also play a role. If a dog has to climb stairs, pass through a doggie door, or navigate any obstacle to reach their water, they may take fewer sips throughout the day. Additionally, if another pet in the household is territorial or intimidating, a dog might avoid the water bowl to avoid conflict.

When to call your veterinarian

Dogs need access to fresh water at all times to maintain their health. A dog can become dehydrated after going just one day without water. If your dog refuses water for more than a day, and this behavior cannot be easily remedied with fresh water or explained by a recent diet change to wet food opens in a new tab , contact your veterinarian.

Water requirements increase with exercise or strenuous play, hot or cold weather, underlying health conditions, and certain medications. Not taking in enough water can lead to dehydration. Dehydration can have an impact on a dog’s energy level, skin or coat quality, and organ function.

Mild to moderate dehydration can cause decreased energy and decreased urine production. If a dog continues to go without water and dehydration progresses, the dog can become hypovolemic (have less blood in circulation). This can lead to a condition called hypovolemic shock, in which a dog can experience high heart rate, weakness, and collapse. All of this is very bad, so drinking water should be encouraged and health issues should be addressed before a dog becomes severely dehydrated.

Have your dog seen by veterinarian if your dog is:

Refusing water for more than a day

Losing additional water through vomiting, diarrhea, or frequent urination opens in a new tab

Lethargic

Experiencing weakness

Displaying signs of pain

Refusing food

Bottom line

A dog may refuse water for various reasons. Some causes can be quickly remedied, like cleaning the water bowl opens in a new tab , while others may require medical attention, like tooth pain opens in a new tab or systemic illness. A dog can become dehydrated opens in a new tab after going without water for a single day, so dogs that are refusing water for unknown reasons should be evaluated by a veterinarian before dehydration progresses.

