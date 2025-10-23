Why Do We Call Dogs ‘Dogs?’ The Mysterious History Behind the Word

The most delightful words are often the ones that sound exactly like what they describe. You know, terms like “flicker,” “ricochet,” “glamorous,” and “doofus.” Even if you’d never heard a word of the English language, I’m convinced you could successfully guess your way to what each of these words mean. (That said, please do not test this theory and then email me about it, or I’ll have to use another word that sounds like what it means: obnoxious.)

Another example of this phenomenon? The brilliantly succinct word “dog.” It’s a word that slips off the tongue with the chuckle-inducing klunk of a “duh” — a verbal pratfall with just a hint of lovable softness, like a big ball of fur running straight into a wall. But who do we have to thank for this work of linguistic genius?

As it turns out, this isn’t just a question among nerdy dog parents who happened to major in English. It’s also a topic of fascination for etymologists. Dr. Valerie Fridland, professor of linguistics at the University of Nevada and author of the upcoming book Why We Talk Funny opens in new tab , notes that “dog” is among the more mysterious words in the English language, alongside other commonly used terms like “girl” and “boy.”

“All three of those are words that have a similarly murky etymology,” Fridland says, “which is funny, because they're words we use all the time today.”