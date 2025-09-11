Why Dogs Stare at You While Pooping, and Other Weird Potty Habits Explained

For most humans, few acts are more private than pooping. Our bathrooms are sacred shrines of secrecy, decked out with reading materials and scent-masking sprays that distract us all from their true purpose. But many dogs do not know such luxury. Instead, those who live without a backyard to call their own must instead pop a squat as we stand at the other end of their leash. They have to decide in the moment whether to acknowledge that we’re even there or pretend we’re not just a few feet away.

It’s a good thing our pups are not prone to embarrassment, because if they were, their daily defecations might start to feel like a cruel humiliation ritual. Still, pooping in full view of onlookers does seem to bring out a weird streak in some dogs. We’ve all probably met at least one hound who loves to lock eyes with their humans while dropping a deuce, and other pups seem to do the opposite, hiding their faces opens in new tab in bushes or behind whatever objects they can find. What gives?

As one might guess, a lot of our dogs’ pooping habits come down to security. As they perform this vulnerable act, they want to know that they are in the presence of protective company — that they’re safe from anything and anyone who might pose a threat. Who among us wouldn’t want that?

If your dog is already pooping in front of you, chances are you don’t need to worry much about providing any special treatment. Still, if you’ve ever wondered where your dog’s specific quirks might come from, we’ve dug up some experts for advice.