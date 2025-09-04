NYC Woman Who Refuses to Pick Up Her Dog’s Poop Is Being Shamed on Posters · Kinship

NYC Woman Who Refuses to Pick up Her Dog’s Poop Is Being Shamed on Posters

Her face is all over the Upper East Side.

by Hilary Weaver
September 4, 2025
Woman walking dog on the sidewalk of New York City.
Orbon Alija / iStock

When I walk in the uptown neighborhoods of New York City, I usually come across at least one sign from residents (often attached to a tree or a gate) asking dog parents to please, please pick up their dogs’ waste. It seems a little intense, but I get it. In my own suburban neighborhood, if I forget a poop bag, I always try to come trudging back to pick up my dogs’ poop after a walk.

Apparently, my hypervigilance here is a good thing. One Upper East Side dog mom has ticked off her fellow New Yorkers with her dog-poop negligence so much that they have literally made posters shaming her for her behavior.

Per The New York Post, the woman has been a repeat offender but most recently left her dog’s waste on the sidewalk last Friday. “The dog took a s**t right in the middle of 84th Street,”  Elvin, a doorman at 90 East End Ave., told The Post. “When her dog pooped, she had no reaction. She looked. She just kept walking.”

Elvin expanded: “[Another] lady started saying, ‘Ma’am! Ma’am! Ma’am! You didn’t pick it up. You didn’t pick up! I’ll give you a bag!’” He added that the woman followed the poop offender for several blocks. “She turned around and started yelling, ‘So what! I don’t care! I don’t care!’” he said.

