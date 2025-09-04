NYC Woman Who Refuses to Pick up Her Dog’s Poop Is Being Shamed on Posters

When I walk in the uptown neighborhoods of New York City, I usually come across at least one sign from residents (often attached to a tree or a gate) asking dog parents to please, please pick up their dogs’ waste. It seems a little intense, but I get it. In my own suburban neighborhood, if I forget a poop bag, I always try to come trudging back to pick up my dogs’ poop after a walk.

Apparently, my hypervigilance here is a good thing. One Upper East Side dog mom has ticked off her fellow New Yorkers with her dog-poop negligence so much that they have literally made posters shaming her for her behavior.

Per The New York Post opens in new tab , the woman has been a repeat offender but most recently left her dog’s waste on the sidewalk last Friday. “The dog took a s**t right in the middle of 84th Street,” Elvin, a doorman at 90 East End Ave., told The Post. “When her dog pooped, she had no reaction. She looked. She just kept walking.”

Elvin expanded: “[Another] lady started saying, ‘Ma’am! Ma’am! Ma’am! You didn’t pick it up. You didn’t pick up! I’ll give you a bag!’” He added that the woman followed the poop offender for several blocks. “She turned around and started yelling, ‘So what! I don’t care! I don’t care!’” he said.