5 Signs Your Dog Needs More Dog Friends

There’s nothing like a good hang with friends to turn a day, week, or even month around. It doesn’t matter if things are going terribly at work or your relationship is in the dumps. As long as you’ve got a supportive group of best pals, a good Sunday brunch can cure just about anything. But is the same true for dogs? When they see us tapping away in our group chats, do our beloved hounds yearn for a gossip circle all their own?

Research clearly demonstrates that dogs do crave companionship. A 2023 study published in the journal opens in new tab Evolution, Medicine and Public Health surveyed the human parents of 21,000 dogs and found that social companionship did more to boost dogs’ health as they aged than any other factor studied. But the jury’s out on whether dogs specifically need to hang out with other dogs in order to be happy. According to experts, dogs’ desire to mix and mingle with their own kind comes down to the individual. Some actually prefer human company.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

“There are dogs that don’t like other dogs,” says certified professional dog trainer Kathryn Baines. Some dogs, for instance, haven’t socialized much with other dogs and might not know what to do.

“They never played with another dog, but they’re used to playing with their owner — going on adventures, playing tug and fetch, and all those games that you can play with them,” Baines says. “A lot of dogs are very happy with that one on one type of relationship. It just depends.”

So, how can you tell if your dog needs more dog friends, or if they even want them? Rest assured, there are signs.

Does your dog like spending time with other dogs?

Before you revamp your schedule to fold in more dog-on-dog time for your pup, make sure that’s actually what they want. Does your dog seem comfortable around other dogs, or do they clam up? Do they engage other dogs in playtime, or are they apathetic?

Your dog’s age and breed could influence their interest in hanging out with other hounds. Most puppies, for instance, both need and crave socialization — and not just for exercise. “Play is really important, especially to younger dogs,” Baines says. “It doesn’t just wear them out; they also learn how to interact with other dogs, how to take corrections from other dogs. So, they really do learn from each other.” Meanwhile, older dogs might be less interested in playing with younger dogs, whose hyperactivity can become “annoying” to them.

Your dog’s breed could change things as well. Some dogs were bred to work, and others were born to cozy up to humans all day. Both Baines and Wendy Hartman, co-executive director for Do Unto Others Assistance Dogs opens in new tab , named Golden Retrievers as an example of dogs who could possibly be happy with a mostly human social circle — assuming they get enough exercise and social time.

“I know that when I get together with other dogs, my dogs enjoy that time,” Hartman says of her own Goldens. “They run around. They’re happy, but they’re also ready to go home with me and sit on the couch.” That said, if your dog is a puppy, the time to socialize them is now.

Because Do Unto Others raises its service animals from puppydom, Hartman looks at socialization two ways: one step is helping dogs get used to the world and its many sights and sounds (trains, planes, cars, stores, etc.). The other is what most of us probably think of when we hear “socialization” — helping the dogs get to know other dogs (and humans) so that they know how to behave around them.

If you have never done this before, it’s helpful to consult with a trainer who can show you the ropes.

Signs your dog might want to spend more time with other dogs

Once you’ve figured out your dog’s feelings about hanging with other dogs, look for signs that your dog craves more social interaction. These behaviors could mean your dog needs more exercise and attention — in some cases, with help from a trainer.

Fair warning: Most of these symptoms are not very cute.

PixieMe / Adobe Stock

They bark.

It might sound annoying to us, but both experts agree that barking could be a cry for help. “I think that very often we can tell that dogs need interaction if they have a difficult time settling, or they’re constantly bugging you to go out and do something,” Hartman says.

The barking could be directed at you, at other dogs, or at nothing ��— otherwise known as “nuisance barking.” Wherever our dogs’ energy might be going, it’s our job to find something more productive to do with it.

They dig.

Another classic doggie use of pent-up energy? Digging holes all over the yard — and anywhere else they can find dirt. “I don’t know that dogs expressly would think, ‘I’m missing time out with other dogs,’” Hartman says. “I just think they enjoy it when we give it to them.”

If your dog has excavated half your yard out of boredom, figure out what kinds of play they might enjoy. Some pups like running around outside; some prefer playing ball; others might ignore a ball but love playing tug with some rope. Find a way to engage with your dog to channel that energy in a less destructive way.

Mat Hayward / Adobe Stock

They destroy things.

Forget that stereotype about how all dogs love to destroy our homes. If your pup is tearing up toys, your furniture, or anything else, it’s a sign that something’s off. Some dogs have more energy than others, Baines says, “so having play dates would really help them with their energy level and make them a happier dog.”

Also, word to the wise: Most of us might assume that breaking things is a sign of social anxiety, but there’s also a chance that your dog derives a specific satisfaction from ripping into your couch. Set up a camera to gauge your dog’s behavior and body language before and after the demolition session to see which you’re dealing with.

They become rude.

Often, Hartman says, you can tell that a dog needs more socialization “just by the way they act when they see another dog — if they are pulling towards them or barking at them… behaviors that we wouldn’t necessarily want our dog to respond with.”

We all want our dogs to act civilized around others, but if yours is not, Hartman suggests, “I would say our dogs need more socialization. They need to be with other dogs more so that that behavior will stop.”

Jovana Milanko / Stocksy

They get clingy.

The idea of a Velcro dog might seem cute, but in practice, it can become frustrating. More importantly, it might be a hint that something’s going on.

“Some dogs will follow you around, won’t leave you alone if they’re bored,” Baines says. “Every dog is different, but if your dog isn't getting enough enrichment — meaning fun — whether they’re playing with you or they’re playing with other dogs, they need to have some social interaction.”

Some dogs might go so far as to start nudging your arm to get you to look. As adorable as that might be, Hartman confirms it’s a sign your dog needs more attention.

How can I build more doggie socialization into my pooch’s schedule?

If you’ve done your homework and decided it’s time for your dog to embrace their inner social butterfly, all that’s left is to set them up for success. Prioritize safe places where all of the dogs seem content and well behaved and the parents are attentive.

“There’s benefits to having dogs that your dog see on a regular basis, because they’re their buddies,” Hartman says. “We like to see our friends. And I think there’s benefits to your dog meeting new dogs, because then they learn the other dogs are safe.”

Sign them up for classes.

Group training can be a great way to expose your dog to new pals while building good habits. Baines teaches several socialization classes and has noticed that the dogs in her groups usually reach a point where they don’t even need to greet one another before they start playing. “I think there’s a lot of joy in finding this repetitive type of play with dogs that they know,” she says, “because they don’t have to be afraid of them.”

Some pet parents have been bringing their dogs to the same group for 10 years, Baines says — a testament to the comfort they and their dogs feel in this setting. “They don’t want to go to a dog park because they’re not sure about the owners or the other dogs. So, they come for socialization,” she says. “All they do is play for an hour, nonstop.”

Take them to doggie daycare.

If you tend to work long hours or just want something fun to entertain your dog while you’re away, why not give them something fulfilling to do? “You could always take your dog to doggie daycare,” Baines says. “A reputable place that can watch your dog and make sure that they’re safe.”

Always vet a new daycare center’s credentials before leaving your dog with them. You’ll want to confirm their safety protocols and make sure that their approach is compatible with your dog, along with other things. If the fit doesn’t feel right, explore other options.

Go to the dog park.

It’s fair to be wary of dog parks. Some are more secure than others, and you never know what kinds of personalities you’ll meet there. If you choose to go to a dog park, take precautions beforehand: Read reviews from other pet parents. Check the place out without your dog. Then do another round of recon with your dog.

“If you approach a dog park and you see a couple dogs in there that you’re not sure about, or you see that the owners aren’t paying attention, don't go in,” Baines says. “Really scope it out before you take your dog in there.”

As benign as it might seem for pet parents to chill on their phone at the park, it’s worth taking this red flag seriously. You and the other parents at the dog park are the first and only line of defense if a conflict arises. All of the humans need to stay engaged to keep the space safe for everyone involved.

Look for meetup groups.

Who says dogs need to socialize on their own? If you want to make new friends while also giving your dog more time to play, a meetup group could give you both the gift of new BFFs.

Check your local social media pages and sites like Meetup opens in new tab to find gatherings near you. If possible, Baines suggests finding a group that’s trainer-led. Some groups are breed-specific — like, say, a gathering just for Dachshunds and their parents. Others might coalesce around a shared activity. For instance, Baines says, “You’ll meet at a certain place, and take a hike with your dog, and there’s at least 10 people and 10 dogs on this group outing.”

Sounds like a fun Saturday to us. Just be sure you bring the right gear.