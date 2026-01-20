Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz’ Animal Advocacy Gets Brought Into the Family Drama · Kinship

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz’ Animal Advocacy Gets Brought Into Family Drama

The couple have been longtime dog advocates.

by Petrana Radulovic
January 20, 2026
Brooklyn Beckham and Victoria Beckham.
Courtesy of @brooklynpeltzbeckham & @victoriabeckham

On January 20, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham — the eldest son son of David and Victoria Beckham — posted a lengthy Instagram story revealing the circumstances behind a feud between him and his family. In the six-slide story, Beckham claimed that his parents have been trying to “ruin” his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, since before they were married.

He explained that despite the fact he and Nicola have “gone out of their way for years” to attend events his parents decided were important, his parents did not return the favor. Specifically, he cited an instance last year when Nicola sought assistance for one of her animal welfare endeavors. 

“The one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused,” Peltz Beckham wrote. Despite the lack of help, the couple eventually raised $59,000 to help the vulnerable dogs. 

Nicola and Brooklyn have long been dog lovers and animal advocates. In 2022, Nicola and actress Emma Kenney launched Yogi’s House, a Los Angeles dog rescue aimed at saving dogs from being euthanized at overcrowded California shelters. 

“The laws regarding euthanizing dogs are beyond heartbreaking and I will do everything I can to change them,” Nicola wrote on Instagram back in 2022, per Hello Magazine. “For now, a group of girls and I are trying to save as many dogs as possible on the red list (they’re on there for absolutely no reason). These shelters are disgusting; they label dogs as aggressive just as an excuse to kill them because they’re overcrowded.”

In 2024, Nicola and Brooklyn faced heartbreak when their beloved pet dog Nala unexpectedly died following a grooming session. Nicola went on to sue the groomer. According to both Peltz Beckhams, Nala was perfectly healthy before she went to the groomers, but exited hyperventilating. Nala passed away two hours later. In a statement to People, Nicola explained that after posting her experience on Instagram, countless others came forward with similar tragedies. 

“I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy. I can’t bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala’s are,” she wrote. “I’ve dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can’t in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families.”

Nicola and Brooklyn intended to launch a non-profit foundation to help the homeless dogs in LA in 2025, but the project has not yet manifested. The Guardian theorizes that this could be because of ongoing disputes over brand usage of the family name that Brooklyn revealed in his Instagram post. Allegedly, before Brooklyn and Nicola got married, Brooklyn’s parents tried to pressure him into signing away the rights to his last name. 

The couple currently has four dogs: Lamb, Label, Birdie, and Angel. Fans of the Peltz Beckhams can keep up with plenty of puppy pics on Brooklyn and Nicola’s Instagram pages.

Petrana Radulovic and her cat, Bagel

Petrana Radulovic

Petrana Radulovic is a New York City-based writer who focuses on entertainment and culture beats. In her free time, she writes fiction, sings karaoke, and tries new recipes. Her work has appeared in Polygon, IGN, Reactor, and more. She lives with a very affectionate cat named Bagel, who loves head kisses and meeting people at parties. He is smart enough to open cabinets but still too dumb to understand stairs.

