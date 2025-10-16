Animal Lover Diane Keaton Reportedly Left Her Dog Reggie $5 Million in Her Will

Legendary Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton opens in new tab passed away this past Saturday, October 11 at the age of 79. Keaton was best known for her roles in Annie Hall and The Godfather, as well as her effortless and iconic style and sharp wit. She was also a huge animal rights advocate and a compassionate mom to her beloved golden retriever, Reggie. In fact, Keaton loved Reggie so much that it’s rumored she left the dog $5 million in her will.

The truth of this statement can’t be confirmed yet, with the only sources being anonymous individuals and gossip outlets opens in new tab . One of these anonymous sources told Rob Shutter that, “Diane used to joke her great loves were her children, Al Pacino, architecture — and that dog.”



The ability to actually leave money to an animal varies state by state. In California opens in new tab , animals aren't considered people, so they can't directly inherit money. The best practice is to set up a trust and name a beneficiary that will use the money to buy all the Lambchop stuffies and Wagyu steaks a dog could ask for.

Regardless of the inheritance, it’s undeniable that Keaton was extremely devoted to Reggie — and was a tireless advocate for animals everywhere.

Keaton served as a board member for the Helen Woodward Animal Center opens in new tab , a non-profit organization in San Diego county dedicated to connecting people and animals, for over 20 years. The animal center posted in honor of Keaton on Facebook and Instagram opens in new tab