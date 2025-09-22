The World’s “Sexiest Cat Dad” Contest is Underway—Cast Your Vote Now

Picture a hot guy. Now picture that same hot guy… and he’s holding a cat. Even hotter, right? People, the magazine behind the Sexiest Man of the Year contest, and the Temptations brand get it — and to shine a spotlight on some of the most desirable feline lovers out there, this year, they’re teaming up to award the title of Sexiest Cat Dad, too.

The numbers don’t lie; men with cats really are more attractive. According to a recent survey conducted by KRC Research on behalf of Temptations, half of people agree that men with cats are better romantic partners, and 1 out of every 3 people believe male cat parents are more in touch with their emotions. “We’ve known for a long time now that Cat Dads are some of the most irresistible men living among us — from athletes and musicians to gamers and scholars and everyone in between — and it’s time they get the spotlight they deserve,” Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer of Mars Pet Nutrition North America, said in a statement. opens in new tab

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

The new category is one more step in Temptations’ long-time aim to promote feline fatherhood. Earlier this year, the brand partnered with Love Island star Kordell Beckham to show that men with cats have that little extra something. As part of the campaign, he appeared shirtless opens in new tab on a billboard in Times Square with his adorable cat, Milo. Beckham told People that he trained Milo with Temptations cat treats, so the collab was a no-brainer — and he admitted that being a cat dad can “add a little charm to you.”

In May, Temptations wrote an open letter opens in new tab to People urging the magazine to add Sexiest Cat Dad as a category in their annual Sexiest Man Alive poll. The magazine hopped on board. “After all, being the Sexiest Man Alive isn’t just about celebrity status, physical prowess, or good looks,” People replied. “It’s about compassion, responsibility, and the confidence to stand as tall as a kitty condo knowing that true sexiness comes from within.”