Family Cat Allegedly Stolen by Amazon Driver While Delivering a Package

A California woman and her family are devastated after their beloved cat was allegedly kidnapped by an Amazon delivery driver. On December 14, Diane Huff-Medina of Los Angeles posted a video of Ring doorbell camera footage on Facebook opens in new tab . It appears that on December 11 around 6:15 p.m., an Amazon driver dropped off a package and then spotted her cat, Piper. The driver turned his attention to the cat, pet her, and then tried to pick her up. Piper resisted and even attempted to bite the man, but he was able to grab her by the scruff of her neck and take her to his car.

“We just want her back home safely,” Huff-Medina wrote.

Piper is a six-year old indoor-outdoor Siamese cat. She is microchipped, but was not wearing a collar at the time of the catnapping. Huff-Medina told CBS News opens in new tab that Piper is a very friendly cat who will “come up and talk to you.” But the unknown delivery driver took advantage of Piper’s good nature.

“You can hear her meowing,” Huff-Medina said to CBS. “This part is kind of disturbing ... because she’s meowing at first, like normal. Then it sounds a little more distressed. ... Then he just kinda more aggressively grabs her and carries her off like a raccoon or something. ... It didn’t look like he was trying to save her, I don’t think.”

Huff-Medina and her three sons didn’t realize Piper had gone missing until the next day. After looking at the footage, she contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who filed a report on December 15. She also reached out to Amazon, but Amazon informed her that the driver was employed through a third-party, so they were unable to reach him.

“They know who the driver is, but they haven’t been in contact with him,” Huff-Medina said to KTLA 5 opens in new tab . “I think that’s been the most frustrating part, thinking I’d get a little more support or help from them. I realize it’s a third-party driver, but he’s still affiliated with Amazon, and I’m sure they know who he is.”

KTLA 5 reported that authorities have identified the driver as of Tuesday night, and charges are pending. But Piper’s location still remains unknown. Huff-Medina says that her three sons are absolutely distraught by Piper’s disappearance.

“They’re devastated, and every day they ask, ‘Is she back yet?’ It’s hard to tell them,” Huff-Medina said to KTLA 5 opens in new tab . “We got her in 2019, two months before their dad passed away in an accident, so she’s been a source of comfort, especially for the boys.”

Huff-Medina said she just wants Piper home safe and sound.

“Please bring her back. That’s all I want out of this,” she told CBS. “I just want my cat back for myself and for my kids, especially. I have three little boys who love her. We want her back.”