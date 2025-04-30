Watch the Tallest Dog in the World Meet the Smallest Dog in the World

Harold and Maude, Shrek and Fiona, Lilo and Stitch, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande — everyone loves an unlikely pair. This week, a delightful new friendship blossomed when the Guinness World Records title holders for tallest dog and shortest dog met each other.

Reggie, a shiny Great Dane, stands at 3 feet 3 inches tall. Even though he was the runt of his litter, Reggie rapidly grew to be the largest living dog in the world. Despite his intimidating stature, Reggie’s described as a total softie. “He’s just a big baby,” Sam Johnson Reiss, Reginald’s pet parent, told Guinness World Records in a video. opens in a new tab Reiss added that people are often shocked to find out that Reggie sleeps in his humans’ bed opens in a new tab . “He loves, loves, loves, loves cuddling.”

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Pearl, a teeny white Chihuahua, is only 3.5 inches tall — but what she doesn’t have in mass, she makes up for in personality. “She’s really strong and opinionated, and she can tell me what she wants,” Vanesa Semler, Pearl’s pet parent, told Guinness World Records. She’s also a fashionista. “Pearl’s wardrobe is I think bigger than mine,” Semler said. “She loves clothing, I think because she’s always cold.”

Though Reggie towers over Pearl, neither guardian was concerned about introducing the two. “I’m not worried that he won’t be careful around Pearl,” Johnson Reiss said. Semler was equally confident: “When Pearl meets bigger dogs, she is really friendly; I think she has no idea she is a small dog.”

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

When Reggie and Pearl first encountered each other in Reggie’s Idaho home — Pearl flew in from Florida for the occasion — Semler held Pearl in her hands and let Reggie gently sniff her. After Reggie calmly sat down, Semler allowed Pearl to join him on the couch. Soon, the two were cuddling up to each other, sharing a massive dog bed, and trotting around outside — when side by side, Pearl barely reaches the top of Reggie’s paw.

“Big dogs and small dogs, I think they have more similarities than they have differences,” Johnson Reiss said. Like Pearl, Reggie likes to wear clothes, and he can be high maintenance. And like Reggie, Pearl loves to snuggle and take in attention. “I think they’re just more alike than they are different," they added.

Watch the adorable meeting below.