Lewis Hamilton’s Bulldog, Roscoe, Has Passed Away After 3 Days in a Coma

On Monday, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton announced on Instagram opens in new tab that his faithful Bulldog Roscoe had passed away. The 12-year dog had been in on life support since Friday. The BBC reported opens in new tab that Hamilton missed an F1 tyre test to spend time with his beloved pup, who had slipped into a coma when he was put under to perform checks after his second bout with pneumonia.

Hamilton shared a collection of photographs featuring himself and Roscoe, from Roscoe’s first moments as a puppy to the last time Hamilton held his paw. He posted a long, heartfelt caption recounting his time with Roscoe.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram opens in new tab . “He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honored to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

Hamilton also referenced his previous bulldog Coco, who passed in 2020 after an unexpected heart attack. “Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.”